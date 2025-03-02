Imran Khan recently shared an interesting anecdote from the time he hosted an awards show with Ranbir Kapoor. He recalled drinking expensive vodka to calm his nerves

'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na' fame Imran Khan, who quit acting years ago is making headlines after the actor expressed his desire to make a Bollywood comeback. While his fans await an official announcement of the project he is going to be a part of, Imran recently shared an interesting anecdote from the time he hosted an awards show with Ranbir Kapoor.

Imran Khan and Ranbir Kapoor drank vodka while hosting awards

Speaking on the Moments of Silence podcast, Imran recalled, “Honestly, the awards night was quite stressful because I was less than a year in the industry, and knew that people like Mr. (Amitabh) Bachchan would be in the front row. It was very scary. After the dress rehearsal, Ranbir showed up with expensive vodka. Every time we were off the stage, we had a few sips before getting back on to continue with the show. It helped us keep our nerves in check.”

Imran Khan’s acting journey so far

Imran made his foray into acting with the hit film 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' in 2008. The audience was crazy about him and he had a lot of female fans in the late 2000s and early 2010s -- all thanks to his charming looks. After featuring in films like 'Kidnap, 'Luck', ' Delhi Belly', 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan', 'Ekk Main Aur Ekk Tu', 'Break ke Baad', ‘Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Dobaara’, and 'I Hate Love Storys' among others, Imran disappeared from the public eye and quit acting. His last release was ‘Katti Batti’ in 2015.

Mid-day earlier reported that Danish Aslam, who made his directorial debut with the rom-com, ‘Break Ke Baad’, is now focusing on his next that sees him reunite with the film's lead Imran Khan. But Aslam is guarded when asked about the project, only saying, “It’s still a work-in-progress. When things are finalised, I’ll be happy to talk about it.”

A few years ago, he was in the news for his marriage with Avantika hitting a rough patch. The two are parents to daughter Imara. In 2024, he confirmed his divorce as well as finding love once again with Lekha Washington.