Following Vinta Nanda's allegations, Imtiaz Ali shared that he has been misunderstood. The filmmaker clarified that he hasn’t denied or disputed the numerous harassment cases

In Pic: Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali issues clarification after backlash over casting couch remark: 'Of course, terrible things have happened'

After veteran television producer Vinta Nanda slammed ace filmmaker Imtiaz Ali for his recent statement on women’s safety during the 55th IFFI International Film Festival in Goa, the Highway director has responded to the questions posed to him. Following Vinta's allegations, Imtiaz shared that he has been misunderstood. The filmmaker clarified that he hasn’t denied or disputed the numerous harassment cases.

While sharing his clarification on his Instagram stories, he said, "Uh oh there seems to be a misunderstanding that I must clarify. I haven't denied or disputed the tons of harassment cases that Vinta ji and many other friends have spoken about; in fact these incidents are deeply disturbing and must be dealt with severely and consistently."

“I was pointing out that it is doubly frustrating that the entire film industry, all those hundreds of men on every set who are otherwise remarkably well-mannered, get a bad name for the acts of a few. Of course, terrible things have happened and continue to happen and they are shameful - as an industry and nation, we should have a zero-tolerance policy towards them. We have to uphold our honour together and regardless of gender,” he added.

What Imtiaz Ali said at IFFI

Imtiaz Ali recalled how Kareena Kapoor felt safe on the sets of ‘Jab We Met’. He shared, “Kareena was ready for the shot and on the top berth in a railway compartment. She had to mumble in her sleep in the scene, and we needed extra lights on the berth. I asked her to come down until the crew members finished putting the light on. She said that I would keep lying there and they could just put the light on.

“Three men went up and put it while standing on the lower berth where she was lying down. I asked her, ‘Are you sure and comfortable?’ She didn’t understand what my problem was. She said, ‘Abhi kon utrega aur phir chadhega!’ And that’s because she felt so safe with those three men hovering over her to put the light on. Nobody looked at her wrong in any way,” Imtiaz added.

Vinta Nanda reacted to Imtiaz Ali's statement

Nanda posed a note on her Instagram that reads, "“Imtiaz Ali should stop pontificating about what women face in the entertainment industry. Naturally, Kareena Kapoor is safe because she is privileged. And, he surely must know that the casting couch exists! Why has IFFI Goa selected him to speak on behalf of women? Is it to whitewash the truth? If men like him had the courtesy to abstain from speaking on a subject they have no experience about, one will believe that change is indeed taking place.”

She wrote in the caption, “It’s shocking to see reports of @imtiazaliofficial making all sorts of statements about women’s issues on an important industry platform like @iffigoa With zero experience, he should have abstained from speaking instead.”