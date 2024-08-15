On the latest episode of Mid-day's Sit with Hitlist series, Imtiaz Ali recalled a hilarious anecdote, collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Jab Harry Met Sejal', and how much he loves Amitabh Bachchan

Imtiaz Ali

Listen to this article Imtiaz Ali recalls getting caught by cops at Versova Beach at 2 AM: ‘Hum gaana bana rahe the' x 00:00

Where would Imtiaz Ali create the songs for this directorial debut ‘Socha Na Tha’? At Versova beach in the dead of the night, with lyricist Irshad Kamil and composer Sandesh Shandilya. He narrated how the cops hauled them up one night and the trio continued cracking the song even as they were taken to the police station.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the latest episode of Mid-day's Sit with Hitlist series, Imtiaz Ali recalled his favourite memories as a filmmaker, collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Jab Harry Met Sejal', and how much he loves Amitabh Bachchan that he can't see himself working with the legendary actor.

Imtiaz made his debut in 2005 with ‘Socha Na Tha’. He reminisced about strolling at the Versova beach in Mumbai with lyricist Irshad Kamil and composer Sandesh Shandilya around 2 AM to make songs when the Mumbai Police caught them and asked them to come to the police station. Irshad, who did most of the talking tried his best to explain by simply saying, “Hum gaana bana rahe the.”

In 2017, Imtiaz collaborated with the King of romance Shah Rukh Khan for ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ alongside Anushka Sharma. He asserts, “I never thought that I'd make a movie with Shah Rukh Khan when I came here. Never? No, I didn't think of it at all. He's too big.” Similarly, the filmmaker who adores Big B shared, “I can't be working with Amitabh Bachchan. That's what I used to think.”

Imtiaz rose to fame in 2007 with ‘Jab We Met’. The film revolves around Aditya Kashyap (Shahid Kapoor), a heartbroken tycoon, who aimlessly boards a train after attending his ex-girlfriend's wedding. On board, he meets Geet Dhillon (Kareena Kapoor), a spontaneous girl who plans to elope with her lover and gets pulled into her rollercoaster life, gradually falling in love with her as she shows him a more fulfilling and entertaining way of living.

The filmmaker recalled how Kareena was trying to get into a zero-size figure for ‘Tashan’ (2008) which would take some time, and allowed him to sign her and Shahid for the film.

Stay tuned for the full interview, out on August 17.