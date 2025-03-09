Breaking News
Ind vs NZ: Netizens try to decode Anushka Sharma's reaction to dropped catch

Updated on: 09 March,2025 07:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

In one of the videos, Anushka can be seen strongly reacting to a catch dropped by team India fielder. In the video, Anushka can be seen saying something in the aftermath of the dropped catch. However, netizens were quite sure what she said. 

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is cheering for Team India from the stands at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, where the India vs. New Zealand Champions Trophy final is underway. The actress was seen rooting for her husband and cricketer, Virat Kohli, as well as the team, as India eyes the trophy after winning every match this season of the CT 2025. Visuals of Anushka reacting to the first innings of the final match are going viral on social media.


Anushka Sharma reacts to dropped catch


In one of the videos, Anushka can be seen strongly reacting to a catch dropped by team India fielder. In the video, Anushka can be seen saying something in the aftermath of the dropped catch. However, netizens were quite sure what she said. 


Check out reactions from netizens

Anushka was dressed in an all-denim look for the game. During the drinks break, Virat was seen waving to his wife from the field. She smiled and waved back. This heartwarming moment got captured on camera. 

About India vs NZ first innings

India's spinners put on a stellar show to restrict New Zealand to 251/7 in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy on Sunday in Dubai. Despite a late counter-attack from Michael Bracewell, the Blackcaps struggled to accelerate in the middle against India's disciplined bowling attack.

After winning the toss, New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner opted to bat first. The Kiwis got off to a flyer, with openers Will Young and Rachin Ravindra putting on a strong partnership. They brought up 50 runs inside seven overs before Varun Chakravarthy dismissed Young for 15, breaking the opening stand at 57.

Ravindra continued his attacking approach, scoring 37 off 29 balls, including four boundaries and a six, but was cleaned up by Kuldeep Yadav as New Zealand found themselves at 69/2 in 10.1 overs. Kane Williamson, who scored a century in the semi-final against South Africa, couldn't make an impact this time, falling to a brilliant caught-and-bowled effort by Kuldeep for just 11.

