Independence Day 2024: These films reveal unexpected sparks of patriotism. Movies like 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' and the resonant impact of 'Chak De! India' reminds us that the nation's spirit can be found in unlikely cinematic corners

As the country prepares to celebrate its 77th Independence Day, an interesting fact about its film industry comes to light. Besides movies that focus on patriotism, there are some scenes from non-patriotic films that evoke a strong sense of patriotism. These unexpected moments, spanning various genres, resonate with audiences everywhere!

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G)

In the 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, a family drama that spans generations and continents, there is a scene set at Krish's school function in London. Just as Krish and his classmates are about to sing the Indian national anthem in front of the entire school and their parents, a powerful wave of patriotism sweeps through the crowd.

Munna Bhai MBBS

The 2003 film Munna Bhai MBBS introduced a unique style of comedy along with a strong message. One particularly famous scene, "Gandhigiri," reflects Mahatma Gandhi's ideas about non-violence and civil disobedience. In a comedic yet meaningful way, the scene demonstrates that peaceful protests can lead to positive change in society.

Chak De! India

The 2007 sports drama Chak De! India highlights the nation's core strengths: unity and determination. In the climax, the women's hockey team wins the final match, symbolizing their ability to overcome challenges both within and outside themselves.

Mary Kom

The 2014 film Mary Kom tells the true story of boxer Mary Kom's rise to success. Through her personal struggles and victories, the film captures the spirit of perseverance and patriotism. It sends a strong message about overcoming challenges and bringing pride to one's country, reminding India of the importance of individual achievements in its progress.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

The 2013 biographical sports drama Bhaag Milkha Bhaag depicts the life of legendary athlete Milkha Singh. It shows the many hurdles he faced on his path to success and how he never gave up, reflecting the spirit of dedication and patriotism.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Released in 2015, Bajrangi Bhaijaan is a heartwarming story about a man’s mission to reunite a lost Pakistani girl with her family. While the film primarily focuses on human connections, it also highlights the power of compassion and sensitivity across borders.