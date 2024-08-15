Independence Day 2024: The video showcases Sonu Sood interacting with the masses, obliging them with selfies. The actor, who was swarmed with the audiences love, added a boost of patriotism by bringing together a blend of cultural pride and international recognition for the country.

Sonu Sood, known for his humanitarian and philanthropic work towards the upliftment of society, is celebrating the 78th Indian Independence Day in the United States. The actor took to his social media handle to share a glimpse of the grand celebration. The video showcases him interacting with the masses, obliging them with selfies and bringing smiles to their faces. The actor, who was swarmed with the audiences love, added a boost of patriotism by bringing together a blend of cultural pride and international recognition for the country. Sood’s decision to celebrate Independence Day in the US sheds light on his dedication to honour and showcase the Indian heritage on a global level.

Sood’s contribution towards the upliftment of society in terms of providing education, jobs and much more, has earned him the title of a National hero.

Currently, Sood is gearing up for ‘Fateh’, which marks his maiden directorial venture. This cybercrime thriller involves an exciting star cast including Naseeruddin Shah and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film, which promises to be at par with Hollywood actioners, is slated to hit the theatres on January 10, 2025!

‘Fateh,’ which marks Sonu Sood's debut as a director, will delve into the real-life instances of cybercrime. The film has the best blend of Indian and Hollywood crew and promises to deliver never-seen-before action sequences. Produced by Sonali Sood under Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios, the film revolves around the complexities and challenges of cybercrime.

Earlier, while talking about how the idea struck him after the pandemic, the actor shared, “Whether it was for medical or educational needs, a lot of people tried getting in touch with me. There were [frauds] who told them that clicking on a link would connect them to me. The next thing you know, the money would go out of their [accounts]. It’s sad as they come from financially challenged circumstances. I remember once, a son based in Lucknow wanted an ambulance for his mother and was told he would get one if he clicked on a link. He had only ₹6,000, and that was taken away. Someone connected him to me, and I arranged that ambulance for him.”