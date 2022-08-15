Independence Day Special! Shefali Jariwala: I would like to see women empowerment in all areas

The actress shared her thoughts as India turns 75, with mid-day.com

As the nation turns 75, actress Shefali Jariwala spoke to mid-day.com about how she is celebrating, her wish for the country and the changes she hopes to see in the coming year. Read on to know more!

How has the meaning of Independence day changed for you over the years?

The word independence means freedom and the meaning of freedom has changed for me over the years. As a child it was a day where we would get a holiday and spend time with our family, watching parades. As a young adult it was all about choices, without the limits of bias, stigma or social pressure. I can be what I want to be. If I choose a particular career, or a partner, or a hobby, I should have the space and liberty to practice and participate in whatever I choose. Today, to me, freedom is synonymous with opportunity. The opportunity to say what’s on my mind, make mistakes, dream and the opportunity to translate my dreams to reality.

Freedom isn’t something we wait for somebody to give us; we earn it and then defend it passionately. Today, on Independence day, I am thinking about what is it that I can do for my country, apart from just enjoying the freedom that our forefathers have earned for us.

Your wish for the country as we turn 75?

My biggest wish for our country as we turn 75 , is an India that is truly free. Free from conflict and is harmonious and peaceful. It is a place which respects equality under law and freedom and sovereignty of all citizens, irrespective of caste, creed and colour. In such a country, people respect diversity not only of cultures but also of opinions. People of different religions live with a feeling of brotherhood and mutual respect. It is a country free from poverty, corruption and subjugation.

A positive change you would like to see, related to the country and its citizens?

A positive change I would like to see is women empowerment in all areas. Empowering the poor, better employment opportunities, access to better education , no more reservation and caste based discrimination, better infrastructure and sanitation.

