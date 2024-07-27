Malaika Arora upped the hotness quotient in a black and golden glittering lehenga, while Rahul Khanna wore a black velvety sherwani

Malaika Arora, Rahul Khanna Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Malaika Arora and Rahul Khanna turn up the heat in Siddartha Tytler’s Caligula's Feast collection at ICW 2024 x 00:00

Bollywood fashionista Malaika Arora turned muse for fashion designer Siddartha Tytler as she walked the ramp for his collection at the FDCI India Couture Week 2024. Malaika upped the hotness quotient in a black and golden glittering lehenga as sashayed as the showstopper.

For makeup, the ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ girl went all glam with glossy lips, golden eyeshadow, kohl-rimmed eyes, and contoured cheeks. Her long tresses were left open with a silver tiara as the hair accessory. She opted for silver bangles and matching 'jhumkas' to round off the look.

Actor Rahul Khanna also walked the ramp for Tytler's collection wearing a black velvety sherwani.

As per a statement, Siddartha's latest collection, Caligula's Feast, was inspired by the tyrannical Roman emperor, Caligula. The collection "embodies self-indulgence, extravagance, and opulence."

As a designer, Tytler finds beauty and inspiration in the dark and macabre aspects of nature and humanity, and this collection is a testament to Caligula's madness and grandeur of a bygone era.

"I don't believe in the ordinary. Sensuality, darkness and bold desire fuel my creativity. Enter 'Caligula's Feast', inspired by the worst Roman Emperor Caligula, showcasing a wild blend of self-indulgence, extravagance, and opulence, all drenched in richness and debauchery," explained Siddartha.

His collection features jewel tones such as maroon, emerald, navy, and black, with highlights of gold and gunmetal embroidery and embellishments. It boasts the finest surfacing of crystals, sequins, rhinestones, applique, and fur, combined with layering, drapery, and volume to create an impression of luxury and royalty. The silhouettes include a wide range of lehengas, bandh galas, sherwanis, kurtas, suits, sarees, gowns, dresses, and corsets, along with a capsule of drapes and armour.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika has been the judge on reality shows like ‘India’s Best Dancer’, ‘MTV Supermodel of the Year’, and ‘India’s Got Talent’. She was last featured in the show ‘Moving In with Malaika’.

On the other hand, Rahul made his Bollywood debut with Deepa Mehta’s ‘1947 Earth’ (1999) alongside Aamir Khan and Nandita Das. He has since been a part of projects like ‘Elaan’, ‘Raqeeb’, ‘Tahaan’, ‘Love Aaj Kal’, and most recently, ‘Lost’. Rahul has also featured in the dystopian series ‘Leila’ starring Huma Qureshi in the lead.

(With inputs from Agencies)