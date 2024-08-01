Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, who will be sharing screen space in the upcoming film ‘Chhava’ captivated the audience with their impeccable looks

Rashmika Mandanna, Vicky Kaushal Pic/AFP

Listen to this article ‘Chhava’ duo Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna put on an enchanting display of elegance at India Couture Week x 00:00

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna graced the runway as showstoppers for renowned designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock on the grand finale of India Couture Week 2024. They put on an enchanting display of elegance and glamour as the curtain fell on the week-long fashion extravaganza.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, who will be sharing screen space in the upcoming film ‘Chhava’ captivated the audience with their impeccable looks. They graced the runway to the soulful tunes of 'Tere Bina' from 'Guru' and 'Ve Haaniya'.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FDCI (@fdciofficial)

Rashmika Mandanna turned heads in a stunning ivory lehenga adorned with intricate sequins and beadwork. The lehenga featured a drop-beaded shoulder design on the blouse and was complemented by a gracefully draped long veil. Her look was completed with open, flowing hair and smokey eye makeup that highlighted her natural beauty. The traditional jewellery, including a delicate mang teeka and hath panja, added a touch of classic elegance to her ensemble.

Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, embraced a regal aura with his pale golden dust sherwani, meticulously embellished with heavy sequined embroidery. The outfit was paired with powder-golden ivory pants and matching loafers, creating a harmonious and sophisticated look that exuded luxury and refinement.

Falguni Shane Peacock, celebrating two decades of redefining Indian couture, showcased their latest collection, 'Rang Mahal,' as the highlight of the event. This collection was a vibrant homage to India's rich cultural tapestry and architectural grandeur.

Drawing inspiration from the opulence of historic palaces, 'Rang Mahal' featured around forty meticulously crafted ensembles that blended traditional craftsmanship with modern aesthetics.

The collection paid tribute to India's cultural legacy with intricate designs and luxurious fabrics, all skillfully created by master artisans from the Falguni Shane Peacock atelier and the dedicated weavers at Swadesh.

Coming to 'Chhava', the film is a period drama and will see Vicky essaying the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the eldest son of the Maratha empire’s founder and the great warrior king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

While the film will be primarily focused on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s sacrifice, and his strategies for warfare, it will also explore a love angle between Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his wife, Yesubai Bhonsale (essayed by Rashmika).

(With inputs from Agencies)