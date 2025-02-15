Breaking News
Raghu Ram reacts to India’s Got Latent controversy: ‘Freedom of speech is meaningless without freedom to offend’

Updated on: 15 February,2025 04:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

In one of the episodes, Raghu Ram also went as a guest, and now with so much happening, the actor has shared that he doesn't regret going on the show.

In Pic: Raghu Ram

Raghu Ram ‘does not regret being part of IGL’ 

While taking to his Instagram account Raghu wrote a long not and said, "I do not regret being part of IGL. I wish the show had not included some jokes that caused such hurt. Sensibilities of a paying audience in a show can differ from a larger youtube audience. I might have kept some jokes out of the episode, but I am nobody to tell Samay or the makers what jokes to keep and which, if any, words to beep."

Raghu Ram on Freedom of Speech

He further continued and added, “It is their call, and I'm sure they don't take that responsibility lightly. Freedom of speech is meaningless without the freedom to offend. Offence is often taken even when none is intended."

While Raghu apologised if he had “actually caused hurt to anyone” he also shared, “But of course, I am sorry if I have actually caused hurt to anyone. Comedians push boundaries, call out society and speak truth to power while entertaining. But no comedian sets out to hurt sentiments. And they would be the first to apologise if they did. I do hope society maintains a proper perspective on the scale of this issue compared to others that need more outrage.”

While putting out the post he attached it with a caption that reads, "The news seems to have its own way of reporting the ongoing IGL investigation. Statements I have made are being spun to make it sound different. Since their version is out, I'd like to put out mine as well."

Samay Raina on India’s Got Latent controversy

While posting on his X account, Samay shared his first reaction to the backlash and the controversy surrounding his show. Sharing his thoughts, Samay said, “Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India’s Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you.”

