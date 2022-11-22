×
Breaking News
Measles outbreak in Mumbai: BMC races to vaccinate kids in Govandi, Deonar
Shraddha murder case: With ply-cutter and loud music, Aftab hacked body over four days
Jeff Bezos warns of recession, advises people to avoid expensive purchases
Indonesian quake kills at least 162 and injures hundreds
Shivaji row: Eknath Shinde faction MLA demands Maha guv be shifted out of state
Bihar: Seven students fall unconscious after inhaling toxic gas
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Dil Mange More Indian Army organizes first ever short film festival to encourage J K Ladakh youth

Dil Mange More: Indian Army organizes first-ever short film festival, to encourage J-K, Ladakh youth

Updated on: 22 November,2022 09:56 AM IST  |  Udhampur
ANI |

Top

Dil Mange More Youth Film Festival 2022 is dedicated to the talented youth of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh who are talented and want to make their career in film to give flight to their talent

Dil Mange More: Indian Army organizes first-ever short film festival, to encourage J-K, Ladakh youth

Dil Maange More Film Festival. Pic- Twitter handle of Northern Command of Indian Army


The first ever short film festival 'Dil Mange More' is being organized for the youth of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh to channelize their hidden talents in films in a positive direction.

The Indian Army, which is at the forefront of protecting the borders as well as the welfare of the people in Jammu and Kashmir, decided to organize a first-of-its-kind short film festival.

The month-long mega film festival is the brainchild of Indian Army Captain Rahul Bali to realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of empowering the youth of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Dil Mange More Youth Film Festival 2022 is dedicated to the talented youth of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh who are talented and want to make their career in film to give flight to their talent.

The youth of Jammu and Kashmir have been asked to make short films of 5 to 15 minutes duration and submit them online by December 10. The closing ceremony of this festival will be held on December 16, 2022, in which famous Bollywood film personalities and important personalities will also participate. 1 lakh rupees will be given to the film, which will win first place, 75 thousand rupees to the second place and 50 thousand rupees to the third place short film.


Also Read: Army man loses leg after TTE allegedly pushes him under train in Bareilly



Apart from the cash prize, merit certificate, the top three winners of the short film competition will be given further training and guidance by renowned award-winning filmmakers Imtiaz Ali, Rahul Mitra, and Omesh Shukla so that they can showcase their skills at the International Indian Film Festival as well.

The film festival is also supported by Imtiaz Ali Window Set Films, Rahul Mitra Films, Omesh Shukla Merry Go Rawand Studio, IFFW and Puneet Balan Group.


On Monday, award-winning filmmakers Imtiaz Ali, Rahul Mitra, Umesh Shukla, Rahat Kazmi, and well-known actors Sara Khan and Tariq Khan organized workshops and master classes in which more than 15,000 youth from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh participated offline and online.

There is great enthusiasm among the youth for this festival and a large number of online entries have also started coming in.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Will Freddy prove to be a gamechanging performance in Kartik Aaryan`s career?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
indian army Entertainment News bollywood bollywood news ladakh jammu and kashmir

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK