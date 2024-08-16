The awards were held honouring the best of film and OTT content from India globally. Take a look at what Indian content won big at the award show this year!

IFFM 2024

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2024 is back with its 15th edition. The awards were held honouring the best of film and OTT content from India globally. 12th Fail star Vikrant Massey bagged Best Performer in the Critics Choice Category, and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki won the Award for Equality in Cinema!

IFFM Awards 2024 Winners List:

Best Performance (Male) Series: Arjun Mathur - Made in Heaven S2

Best Performance (Female) Series: Nimisha Sajayan - Poacher

Best Series - Kohhra

Best Performer Critics Choice: Vikrant Massey

Best Director Critics Choice: Dominic Sangma - Rapture

Best Director: Kabir Khan - Chandu Champion

Best Director: Nithilan Swaminathan - Maharaja

Best Film: Laapata Ladies

Best Performance (Male): Kartik Aaryan - Chandu Champion

Best Performance (Female): Parvathy Thiruvothu - Ullozhukku (Undercurrent)

Equality in Cinema Award: Dunki

People’s Choice Award: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Diversity Champion: Rasika Dugal

Disruptor Award: Adarsh Gourav

Breakout Film Of The Year: Amar Singh Chamkila

Excellence in Cinema: AR Rahman

About Dunki winning the Equality in Cinema Award

Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan, has captivated audiences worldwide with its immensely intriguing story, leaving a significant impact on viewers across the globe. With its heartwarming and relatable narrative, the film has carved out a special place in the hearts of audiences, resonating with people of all age groups, particularly families who have flocked to theaters in droves. This success has culminated in Dunki receiving a prestigious honor at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024 (IFFM), where it was awarded the prize for Equality in Cinema.

This recognition at IFFM is a testament to Rajkumar Hirani's mastery in storytelling, as Dunki stands out amid the rush of massive action-packed cinema. Known for his ability to weave stories that blend humor, emotion, and social commentary, Hirani once again delivers a narrative that speaks about love, humanity, and the experiences of people who crossed borders through the 'Dunki way.' The film's focus on such a poignant issue, combined with its universal appeal, makes it a deserving recipient of the award for Equality in Cinema.

About Laapata Ladies winning Best Film

Laapataa Ladies is creating waves at IFFM, having won the prestigious Best Film Critics' Choice Award. This is indeed a magnificent win for the film, adding yet another feather to its cap. Moreover, the film was recently shown at the Supreme Court of India, which is another remarkable achievement.

