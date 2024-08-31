Indian Ocean's Rahul N Ram and Amit have put out an official statement, stating that they believe this police complaint by former members has been made to twist their arms

Rahul N Ram and Amit Kilam put out official statement

Listen to this article Indian Ocean's Rahul N Ram and Amit Kilam react to police complaint over royalty disputes: ‘An attempt to arm-twist us’ x 00:00

Days back, Indian Ocean's former member and co-founder of the indie rock fusion band, along with the widow of another co-founder, filed police complaints against the current band members Rahul N Ram and Amit Kilam over royalty disputes. Now, Rahul N Ram and Amit have put out an official statement, stating that they believe this police complaint has been made to twist their arms.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yeashu Yuvraj | photographer (@yeashuyuvraj)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yeashu Yuvraj | photographer (@yeashuyuvraj)

Rahul N Ram and Amit Kilam’s official statement

In their official statement, Amit and Rahul N Ram expressed their disappointment and stated, "We are saddened to learn from the media that a police complaint has been filed against us by Mr. Susmit Sen (former member of Indian Ocean) and Ms. Sunita Chakravorty (spouse of former Indian Ocean member Asheem Chakravorty). We have not seen a copy of the complaint as yet and thus cannot address it on its merits."

Further explaining the case, they shared, "There is a pending matter in the NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) between the shareholders for more than a year. That case is still in process, and thus everything therein is sub-judice. It is quite a surprise to us that a police complaint has been filed with what appears to be the same issue considered by the NCLT. Filing a criminal complaint on what is evidently a civil law issue seems to be an afterthought and an attempt to arm-twist us to agree to their illegal and unwarranted demands."

In their official statement, they shared that they are ready to cooperate with the police and have full faith in the judiciary. They stated, "Nevertheless, we shall cooperate fully with the police in any enquiry they choose to carry out. We are quite aware that the complaints are essentially frivolous and mala fide, and completely confident about the legality of all procedures carried out by us."

What Rahul N Ram and Amit Kilam are accused of

As per WION, the complaint accused Rahul N Ram and Kilam of criminal conspiracy, breach of trust, cheating, misappropriation, falsification of accounts, money laundering, and embezzlement under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). In their police complaint, Sen and Chakravarty allege that they have not received royalties or dues from the band since 2020 and 2021, respectively, amounting to over half a crore rupees (INR) per person.