The Yellow Diary's new song 'Mujhe Mere Naam Se' is about achieving dreams against all odds

Indie band The Yellow Diary's (TYD) latest song "Mujhe Mere Naam Se" is their latest treat for their fans. The song is based on an emotion. "Most people go through this emotion in their life," says TYD.



"I think we've all gone through moments where somebody or the other told you that you won't be able to do something. You wanted to do something but they put you down. At least in my head, I've had that moment where I told myself that there will be a day I'll show you what I am going to do and you'll see that this man actually could do this," says the lead singer of the band, Rajan Batra.



'Mujhe mere naam se' focuses on capturing this emotion. The story of this emotion might be common to all. But Rajan says that everyone can relate and says, "This is my story, but when you meet people and hear them out, you realise that emotions remain but stories change."



The video of the song portrays a young boy who achieves his dream of flying high in the sky irrespective of all hardships that come his way.



The filming of the songs created by the band is a collective effort of their team alongwith the band. The band enjoys being in control in allowing people to express their thoughts, but it is important to associate the thoughts in the form of a collective work which makes the process easier for the band.



The Yellow Diary features Rajan Batra as lyricist and lead vocalist, Himonshu Parikh as music producer, keyboardist, and backing vocalist, Harshvardhan Gadhvi as guitarist, Sahil Shah as drummer, and bass by Stuart D'Cousta. This composition was launched on April 21, 2023 by Sony Music India. The video of the song is animated by Hariom Verma.