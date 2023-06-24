Breaking News
Indie Insider | Kamakshi Khanna: 'I started as a backup vocalist for Euphoria'

24 June,2023
Surbhi Jain | surbhi.jain@mid-day.com

Singer Kamakshi Khanna

Singer Kamakshi Khanna joined us on the fourth episode of our and special and exclusive series 'Indie Insider'. This indie artist started her career as a musician in New Delhi, which, according to her, is the route she associates herself the most with. Mumbai became the city where she explored her career further, which she says "has been a roller-coaster ride. I really didn't think I would make it in this industry for ten years."


Her most famous songs include ‘Titli’, and ‘Duur’ which was also a part of the Madhuri Dixit series, ‘The Fame Game’. Her song ‘Tere Jaisa’ became superhit after being used in web series ‘The Kota Factory’. Her collaborations and experiences have not only showcased her immense talent and versatility but also highlighted her commitment to addressing important societal issues through her music.


Kamakshi's ability to blend captivating melodies with thought-provoking lyrics serves as a testament to her dedication to using her art as a platform for meaningful conversations. With each song, she continues to inspire and resonate with audiences, leaving a lasting impact on the music landscape.


She started her career as a backup vocalist for one of the most famous bands in India, Euphoria, post which she opted to create her own path in the music industry. In 2014, she came out with her first piece ‘Much Mellow’.

For the three years she worked as a backup vocalist for Euphoria, Kamakshi enjoyed the first year of her college life mostly touring with the group which made her realise that she wanted to do more of it, as she loved being on stage.

In between all this, Kamakshi even taught in a music school for around two to three years and was focusing just on that, but in 2020 she went back to making music.

According to Kamakshi, AR Rahman is her biggest inspiration and also had been her dream collaboration until she recently got to perform with him live on stage. "It was definitely the biggest thing on my bucket list and I learned so much through the process. Also, the band, the singers, the crew, everybody was incredibly inspiring.”

She continued, "The kind of universe he has built around him, which is just driven by really pure, beautiful music, to even like step into that for a second is too beautiful. It felt like a dream." Kamakshi talked about her parents also being a part of this concert.

