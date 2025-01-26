Bollywood actress Kajol has reacted to the Indonesian delegation singing the song 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' from her movie. The delegation was singing at a gala hosted by President Draupadi Murmu

It is always a proud moment to see the influence of Indian films outside the country. Recently, at a banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu, the Indonesian delegation regaled all with the song 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' from the 1998 film. Bollywood actor Kajol on Sunday reacted to the same and called it an honour.

Kajol reacts to Indonesian delegation singing Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Kajol, who starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji in the 1998 film 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,' took to social media and described the gesture as a "heartwarming tribute."

Taking to X, she wrote, "Bollywood's power to unite shines again! The Indonesian delegation singing Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is such a heartwarming tribute. Truly honored! #KuchKuchHotaHai #IndiaIndonesia"

The title track from the movie of the same name, 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,' starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji in lead roles. The directorial debut of Karan Johar became a huge blockbuster both in India and overseas. The song, composed by Jatin Lalit and sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, became a major hit among audiences and continues to captivate people.

About India-Indonesia ties

In a showcase of cultural influence encouraging bilateral ties between the two countries, an Indonesian delegation sang the iconic Bollywood song 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' at the banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday. The delegation, hosted in honour of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, was attended by senior Indonesian ministers.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is on his first state visit to India. He graced the 76th Republic Day celebrations as the Chief Guest at Kartavya Path today.

The 76th Republic Day celebrations also featured Indonesia's Genderang Suling Canka Lokananta, a 190-member ensemble band from the Indonesian Military Academy (Akmil), symbolizing discipline and military tradition. This unique blend of military music and noble values reflects the spirit and honor of the academy.

Kajol's work front

Kajol was last seen playing the role of a headstrong police officer, Vidya Jyothi in Shashanka Chaturvedi's directorial, "Do Patti". Aside from Kajol, the film also saw Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh in lead roles. "Do Patti" premiered on Netflix on 25 October 2024 and received mixed reviews from the audience.

Kajol is yet to announce her next project.

(with inputs from agencies)