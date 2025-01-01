Inside Kapoor family's New Year 2025 celebrations on a yacht in Thailand - can you spot Raha?

The Kapoor family chose the Southeast Asian country to ring in 2025 together, and Riddhima posted photos and videos from their fun vacation on social media

Kapoor family celebrates New Year 2025 in Thailand Pic/Instagram

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of the late actor Rishi Kapoor and actress Neetu Kapoor, recently shared a glimpse of the Kapoor family's New Year celebrations in Thailand.

The family chose the Southeast Asian country to ring in 2025 together, and Riddhima posted photos and videos from their family vacation on social media.

On Instagram, Riddhima shared a series of heartwarming moments spent with her loved ones, including her brother Ranbir Kapoor, sister-in-law Alia Bhatt, mother Neetu Kapoor, and daughter Samara.

The family was seen basking in the scenic beauty of Thailand, enjoying quality time by the beach, exploring local attractions, and making unforgettable memories. One of the videos posted by Riddhima captured the family laughing and playing together, radiating joy and togetherness.

She also shared photos from the beach, showing her and her family posing together on a boat. The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives actress captioned the post, “Don’t be afraid, go rock the boat #thailand #firstdayoftheyear #2025ismyyear.”

Riddhima also posted a selfie with Alia and Neetu, captioning it, "This is us #familyfirst." The Raazi actress looked stunning in a black dress paired with silver earrings, while Neetu coordinated with Alia in a black slit dress. Riddhima exuded elegance in a chic gold-toned outfit.

She also posted photos from the celebration, capturing a precious moment with baby Raha clinging to her dad, Ranbir, while Alia Bhatt smiled at the little one. She captioned the images, “The party’s just begun, and 2025 is ready to shine! #NewYearVibes. Happy New Year, Insta Fam.”

Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt and their mother, Soni Razdan, also joined the Kapoor family for the celebrations.

Last week, Ranbir and Alia set off for a New Year vacation, bringing their daughter, Raha, along. The little one captured everyone’s hearts with her adorable interaction with the paparazzi at the airport.