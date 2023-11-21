Breaking News
Johny Lever lauds Vir Das for International Emmy Award, says it is a 'proud moment for stand-up community'

Updated on: 21 November,2023 04:42 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

International Emmy 2023: Vir Das won in the Best comedy category for his comedy special on Netflix. He was among the three Indians nominated at the Emmy this years

Johny Lever and Vir Das

India woke up to the happy news of comedian Vir Das winning the International Emmy Award for his comedy special 'Vir Das: Landing'. After his win, he shared a picture with his trophy and expressed gratitude. Taking to Instagram, Vir posted a series of pictures expressing his happiness.


Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "For India. For Indian comedy. Every breath, every word. Thank you to the @iemmys for this incredible honour." Soon after the announcement, congratulatory messages poured in for the comedian. 


 
 
 
 
 
"Congrats! Well deserved," wrote Hrithik Roshan in the comment section. 

"So heartening Mr. Das ! Take a bow," commented Taapsee Pannu. Ayushmann Kurrana, Raj and DK, Radhika Apte, Bhumi Pednekar and others also congratulated him. However, it was Johnny Lever's praise for Vir Das that stood out. 

Taking to his X handle and reposting Vir's post, Lever wrote, "Elated to hear the news this morning.. 
Hearty congratulations @virdas
This is a proud moment for us & our stand-up community. 
More power to you! God bless"

Johny Lever is one of the finest comic actors of Hindi cinema. However, he started his career as a stand up artist, much before the community flourished in India. 

Talking about winning at the International Emmy Awards, Vir expressed his excitement and said, "I have immense gratitude, holding the International Emmy for Best Comedy for 'Vir Das: Landing.' This one is for my team and for Netflix without whom this wouldn't have been possible. This journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, and to win this accolade for my fifth special with Netflix feels like a culmination of passion, perseverance, and the undying support of people around the globe who have given so much love to "Vir Das: Landing".

He added, "This award is not just a recognition of my work but a celebration of the diverse stories and voices from India. Stories that make us laugh, reflect, and, most importantly, unite. This one is for India, for indian comedy and for the community of artists at large."

