Breaking News
Maharashtra: Truck overturns, cylinders explode on highway in Vasai
Mumbai weather update: Brace for more rain and waterlogging today, warns IMD
Mumbai: ‘New laws open to misuse’
Thane: Police bust gas cylinder filling racket in Ambernath
Mumbai: Charni Road FOB in tatters, civic body says ‘Oops, used indoor tiles’
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Suniel Shetty on his friendship with Sanjay Dutt We faced tough times during 911 while shooting Kaante

Suniel Shetty on his friendship with Sanjay Dutt: We faced tough times during 9/11 while shooting 'Kaante'

Updated on: 04 August,2024 11:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Athulya Nambiar | athulya.nambiar@mid-day.com

Top

On International Friendship Day 2024, we trace back to Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty's friendship tale and how it is connected to the unfortunate 9/11 tragedy of America

Suniel Shetty on his friendship with Sanjay Dutt: We faced tough times during 9/11 while shooting 'Kaante'

Suniel Shetty and Sanjay Dutt

Listen to this article
Suniel Shetty on his friendship with Sanjay Dutt: We faced tough times during 9/11 while shooting 'Kaante'
x
00:00

Over the years, Bollywood actors Suniel Shetty and Sanjay Dutt have worked together in multiple films. Off-screen, too, they share a great bond. On International Friendship Day 2024,  we recall how facing tough times brought the two closer and forged a friendship for a lifetime. 


"Well, I think when you admire someone, you appreciate something about each other, it works like magic," said Suniel Shetty in an interview with mid-day.com talking about his friendship with Sanjay Dutt.



He further said, "It just works like magic. We're not into each other's skin. If there's any trouble, then he will call me and I will ask if there is anything I can do. Likewise, he'll call and say, 'you know what, I feel like eating kohri roti yaar, send me khaana'. We've taken each other for granted. And I think we see each other's good side. That's the way he is. That's the way I am. It works very well for us otherwise there can be a lot of negativity. There are negative things in all of us and then relations don't work."


Further recalling how they became thick friends, Suniel recalled their days shooting for Sanjay Gupta's film 'Kaante' in the United States of America in 2001. "We've clicked it off ever since 'Kaante'. We spent a lot of time together, faced tough times as 9/11 was on. We had gone to shoot for 'Kaante' and every second hour the alarm used to go off.  There was unrest there, but we had to shoot.  We saw tough times and when you do all that together you always huddle together, whether it was at shoot, or whether it was after shoot. We couldn't go out of the hotel. So we were spending time with each other and it just worked."

The duo last shared screen for an episode of 'Star Vs Food Survival' on discovery+. Suniel Shetty and Sanjay Dutt along with host chef Ranveer Brar cooked a meal in the midst of the picturesque Coorg while battling the challenges that nature has to offer. Talking about the show with Dutt, Shetty had said, "We share an unbelievable relationship which shows on the screen. Sanju (Sanjay Dutt) is another level entertainer when it comes to his wise cracks and one liners. We just get along like a house of fire."

When asked what seemed more like a challenge, cooking in the wild of dealing with Sanjay Dutt, the actor quickly picks the latter. "Dealing with Sanjay Dutt, his language and his stories. He doesn't know what he says; his one liners, his gaaliyas (abuses)."

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

suniel shetty sanjay dutt Entertainment News entertaintment bollywood bollywood news Friendship Day

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK