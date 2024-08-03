Let's check out some Bollywood stars who have become real friends with their co-stars, showing that competition at work doesn't have to end friendships

On International Friendship Day 2024, let's take a look at some Bollywood stars who have found true friends in their fellow actors, proving that professional rivalry doesn't have to ruin friendships.

1. Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora

On an episode of Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar compared Kareena Kapoor's girl gang, which includes Karishma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and Amrita Arora, to the Indian version of Sex and the City. These two pairs of sisters are often seen brunching, traveling, and even napping together. Kareena and Amrita, in particular, share a special bond, supporting each other on social media, working out together, and calling each other their "ride or die."

2. Abhishek Bachchan and Sikander Kher

You've probably seen the meme that says when a friendship lasts over seven years, it’s likely to last a lifetime. Abhishek Bachchan and Sikander Kher have been friends for 40 years, sharing highs and lows and celebrating every milestone together. On Kher's 40th birthday, Bachchan wrote, “You will always remain my baby brother. The bond we share is a gift that I cherish immensely. You’re mad, crazy, irritating, disgusting, messy and I love you for all that. But, you are also the most genuine, loving, caring, funny, and sweetest person. We’ve made 40 great years of memories to last us a lifetime and I know there’s a lifetime of memories to be made that lie ahead.”

3. Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor

Ever since Gunday (2014), Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor have been inseparable. From the canceled AIB roast to cringey Koffee With Karan episodes and calling each other “Baba,” these two have stayed close. Kapoor even called himself Deepika Padukone’s ‘sautan,’ which she confirmed.

4. Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor

The next generation of Bollywood stars, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor, have been best friends since childhood. They often share childhood memories on Instagram, cheer each other on, and call each other “soulmates.” Ananya debuted in Bollywood a few years ago, Shanaya is set to debut with Mohanlal’s Vrushabha, and Suhana debuted with Zoya Akhtar’s Archies.

5. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Preity Zinta

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Preity Zinta have been friends for a long time. Preity, who divides her time between the USA and Mumbai, often shares posts about her nights out with Aishwarya when she’s in town and even posts throwbacks from the early 2000s that her followers love. This Friendship Day 2024, we celebrate their special bond.