International Women’s Day 2024 Offer! Watch ‘Laapataa Ladies’ for just Rs 100

Updated on: 07 March,2024 05:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Helmed by Kiran Rao, 'Laapataa Ladies' tickets will be available for Rs 100 on the occasion of International Women's Day

Pic courtesy/ IMDb

In a delightful move for cinema enthusiasts, Jio Studios & Aamir Khan Productions' has decided to slash the ticket prices for their latest release, 'Laapataa Ladies' to a mere ₹100 on the special occasion of International Women’s Day, considering the overwhelming demand and appreciation the film has garnered.


Directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande, 'Laapataa Ladies' has struck a chord with the audience since its release on March 1st, 2024. Presented by Jio Studios, the film promises an engaging narrative based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami.


This unique initiative to reduce ticket prices to ₹100 across theaters nationwide on Women’s Day reflects AKP's commitment to making quality cinema accessible to a wider audience. Known for its impactful storytelling and urban cool narratives, AKP aims to celebrate the love and support received by 'Laapataa Ladies' by offering a more affordable cinematic experience.


The screenplay and dialogue, crafted by Sneha Desai, coupled with additional dialogues by Divyanidhi Sharma, contribute to the film's charm. As viewers continue to pour in their appreciation for the film, the reduced ticket prices aim for more cinema lovers to experience the magic of 'Laapataa Ladies' on the big screen. Don't miss the chance to catch this cinematic gem at an affordable price this Women’s Day!

Since its release, the film has captivated audiences with its storytelling, entertainment factor, flawless filmmaking from Kiran Rao, and exceptional performances from the lead cast of Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastav.

From critics to audiences, everyone is highly praising the film. Despite being a small production, it has made a strong start at the box office. According to reports by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film managed to earn about 1.02 crore, on day 1, in the Indian market.

