Breaking News
Mumbai: 68-year-old man beaten to death over parking row
Mumbai: BMC pool opened on April 1 in Malad is drunken dip party venue
Mumbai: 51 per cent of road deaths in eight years put down to pedestrians reveals survey
Six out of 42 of the safest drivers across India are from Maharashtra
Worms in drinking water: Senior MBVV cops order action
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > IPL 2023 Virat Kohli blows a kiss to wife Anushka Sharma during RCB vs RR match

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli blows a kiss to wife Anushka Sharma during RCB vs RR match

Updated on: 24 April,2023 09:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

In the second innings, when Rajasthan Royals were going in full flow with the bat chasing 190 to win, Virat took the catch to dismiss Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal. Virat celebrated the wicket by blowing a flying kiss to Anushka

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli blows a kiss to wife Anushka Sharma during RCB vs RR match

Virat and Anushka

Listen to this article
IPL 2023: Virat Kohli blows a kiss to wife Anushka Sharma during RCB vs RR match
x
00:00

Star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma always managed to win hearts with their love for each other.


The latest IPL match of RCB vs RR at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru saw Virat and Anushka indulging in a cute PDA moment.



In the second innings, when Rajasthan Royals were going in full flow with the bat chasing 190 to win, Virat took the catch to dismiss Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal.


Virat celebrated the wicket by blowing a flying kiss to Anushka, as she stood in the stands cheering on the Challengers. The adorable moment was caught by the cameraman. The cameraman also showed Anushka's reaction and undoubtedly it left everyone in awe.

Anushka blushed on seeing Virat's gesture.

Take a look at their PDA moment on the field.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot in Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017. Three years after their wedding, the duo became parents to a beautiful daughter, Vamika, in January 2021.

Virat recently spoke about his first meeting during a conversation with cricketer AB de Villiers. Virat shared that when he learnt that he was going to shoot with Anushka for an ad, he "started shivering" because she was one of the "top actors" in India at the time.

"I remember this was 2013, I was just named captain for the Zimbabwe tour. My manager came to me and told me that I was going to shoot with Anushka Sharma. As soon as I heard this, I was so nervous. Like, how am I going to do this? I was really nervous," he said.

The batting superstar also remembered cracking an unamusing joke about her heels when they met for the shoot, but eventually hit it off after a few get-togethers.

"Out of nervousness, I didn't realise how tall she was. So the first thing I told her when I saw her heels was, 'Didn't you get anything higher to wear?' and she was like 'Excuse me?' It was so bad, I was so nervous. But then I figured out that she was a normal person and when we got talking, I realised our backgrounds were so similar. From there on, we became friends and then gradually we started dating, it didn't happen instantly," he added.

Aren't they adorable?

Also Read: Anushka Sharma holds Vamika in pictures from Kolkata post 'Chakda Xpress' schedule wrap

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

virat kohli anushka sharma Entertainment News bollywood news bollywood cricket news IPL 2023

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK