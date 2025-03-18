From Bollywood's biggest superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal, Shraddha Kapoor, and several other celebrities are expected to attend the IPL opening ceremony

The highly anticipated cricket league of India is all set to return. The opening ceremony of IPL 2025 is scheduled to take place at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, and the opening ceremony is touted to be a grand, star-studded event. From Bollywood's biggest superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal, Shraddha Kapoor, and several other celebrities are expected to attend the ceremony. Additionally, reports have it that American pop band OneRepublic has also been approached to deliver a performance.

As per the Hindustan Times report, a source close to the organisers revealed that Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, and Sanjay Dutt, among several other A-listers, are supposed to be present at the opening ceremony of IPL 2025.

The source close to the organisers stated, “Their presence is likely to add a touch of glamour and excitement to the highly anticipated event. Shah Rukh is expected to attend as his team is playing the opening match, and Salman might make an appearance to promote his upcoming film, Sikandar."

Celebs to perform at IPL opening ceremony

The insider also revealed that a series of high-octane, vibrant performances will take place at the opening ceremony. The source stated, "Shreya Ghoshal, Disha Patani, Karan Aujla, Arijit Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan will be performing. In addition to that, pop band OneRepublic, who collaborated with Karan Aujla and Disha Patani recently for Tell Me, has also been approached for a performance at the opening ceremony."

Several other names on the guest list include Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Triptii Dimri, Ananya Panday, Madhuri Dixit, Janhvi Kapoor, Urvashi Rautela, Pooja Hegde, Kareena Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Sara Ali Khan.

More about IPL 2025

The 18th edition of IPL will commence on March 22, and the grand final match will take place on May 25. The season will see 74 matches taking place across 13 different venues. The opening match will be between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

The participating teams are: Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Sunrisers Hyderabad.