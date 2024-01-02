Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Aamir Khan's house shines bright for daughter's big day, watch!

Now, it appears that Aamir Khan has adorned his home in preparation for the wedding to convey the delight he is experiencing. Netizens were stunned in by how the family had decked the two levels of their house with fairy lights

Aamir Khan's house, Pic/ Instant Bollywood

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Ira Khan, Aamir Khan's daughter, said yes to Nupur Shikhare when he got down on one knee in October of 2022. The couple's wedding preparations are already in full swing. Aamir Khan's home shows the happiness the proud father is experiencing ahead of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding. His Mumbai home is nicely lit.

Aamir Khan's house shines bright for daughter's big day

Aamir Khan can't wait for his daughter's wedding. In an earlier interview with NW18, the actor stated that he would be unable to contain himself on the day Ira Khan married. Now, it appears that Aamir Khan has adorned his home in preparation for the wedding to convey the delight he is experiencing. Netizens were stunned in by how the family had decked the two levels of their house with fairy lights.

Festivities begin with Kiran Rao, Mithila Palkar, Azad Rao Khan relishing Maharashtrian cuisine!

On December 26, Ira Khan took to Instagram stories to share a video of several guests seated around a table, dining on some delicious Maharastrian cuisine. The video also shared a glimpse of Aamir Khan's ex-wife, Kiran Rao, who was dressed in an off-white outfit. Right next to her was Azad Rao Khan. You can hear Ira saying, "My God, guys, get married to a Maharashtrian and get a Kelvan. How fun is this?”

Ira was dressed in a red saree, which she paired with a golden sequined blouse. She placed a bindi on her forehead and accessorised the ensemble with golden jhumkas. Mithila Palkar shared an adorable picture with the couple, captioning it, "Let's get you guys married."

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare love story

In October 2022, during a cycling event, Nupur went down on his knee with a ring in his hand and asked his lady love, "will you marry me?". Ira responded with a 'yes' and they sealed the deal with a kiss. The crowd around them were seen cheering and clapping. Sharing the video the duo wrote, "Popeye: She said yes. Ira: Hehe. I said yes." Ira and Nupur often share pictures and videos on social media. The couple officially announced their relationship in 2020. Ira took to Instagram and announced that they are dating.

Ira got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, on November 18, in presence of close friends and family members. From Imran Khan, Aamir's ex-wives Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao to actor Fatima Sana Shaikh, the engagement ceremony saw the Khan family beaming with joy.

Aamir shares daughter Ira with his ex-wife Reena Dutta. Aamir and Kiran got married on December 28, 2005. They welcomed their first son, Azad, through surrogacy in 2011. Aamir was earlier married to Reena Dutta but separated in 2002. He has a daughter Ira and a son Junaid from his first marriage with Reena.