Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, is set to take the traditional route with pheras in Lake City, Udaipur, after signing the marriage registration document on Wednesday in Mumbai

Pic courtesy/ Ira Khan's Instagram account

Listen to this article Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding: The couple will be taking pheras in Udaipur on Jan 8 x 00:00

Ira Khan, the daughter of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, is set to take the traditional route with pheras in lake city Udaipur after signing the marriage registration document on Wednesday in Mumbai. The couple, which is legally married now, will head to Udaipur for a round of traditional festivities lined up for family members.

The traditional wedding ceremony will take place at Taj Aravali Resort located on Kodiyat Road in Udaipur with festivities taking place from January 8 to 10. All 176 rooms of the hotel have been booked for around 250 guests including Bollywood stars and family members of the bride and groom. The wedding festivities will be a family affair and will see relatives attending the functions. The couple will then head to Mumbai and host a reception at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre on January 13.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nupur Shikhare proposed to Ira in 2022 and is the official fitness trainer of Ira and Aamir. The pre-wedding festivities started with a Haldi ceremony on Tuesday. The couple made it official on the night of Wednesday. They signed the marriage registration document in the presence of friends and family at the Taj Lands End in the Bandra area of Mumbai. On Thursday, Ira shared the first picture of her with her hubby after they became husband and wife.

The ceremony on Wednesday was thoroughly entertaining as Nupur ditched the traditional choice of a horse and jogged for to the wedding venue from Santacruz to the Bandra area in Mumbai.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever