Ira Khan shares adorable pictures with grandmother Zeenat Hussain

Updated on: 02 July,2024 05:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

In the pictures, Zeenat can be seen wearing a white salwar suit while Ira wears an off-white saree with a heavy embroidery green blouse

Picture Courtesy/Ira Khan's Instagram account

Ira Khan, daughter of Aamir Khan, has posted some adorable pictures with her grandmother Zeenat Hussain. On Monday, Ira dropped pictures with Zeenat on Instagram and wrote, "Our faces when we whoop your bums at court piece!"


In the pictures, Zeenat can be seen wearing a white salwar suit while Ira wears an off-white saree with a heavy embroidery green blouse.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)


Mom-to-be Richa Chaddha reacted to the post and wrote, "Beautiful smiles."

Ira's husband Nupur Shikhare dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Netizens also bombarded the comment section with lovable comments and heart emojis.

A user wrote, "Both of you look lovely. It looks especially graceful in a sari and of course, Zeenat ma'am carries her 90 years beautifully."

Another fan commented, "Lovely pic, stay blessed."

Actor Aamir Khan was earlier married to Reena Dutta but separated in 2002. He has a daughter Ira and a son Junaid from his first marriage with Reena.

Ira married her long-time boyfriend Nupur in a traditional Christian wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan, after solemnising their relationship via a registered marriage at Taj Lands End, Bandra, in Mumbai on January 3.

Reportedly, Nupur and Ira met during the COVID-19 lockdown. The duo had engaged in November last year.

