Irrfan Khan transcended the role of mere actor; he was a master who brought every character he portrayed to life, leaving an enduring mark on audiences worldwide.

Irrfan Khan

Listen to this article Irrfan Khan Death Anniversary: 6 must-watch movies that showcase his cinematic legacy x 00:00

While commemorating the anniversary of Irrfan Khan's passing, one cannot help but recall not only his immense talent but also the impact he made on the world of cinema. Irrfan Khan transcended the role of mere actor; he was a master who brought every character he portrayed to life, leaving an enduring mark on audiences worldwide. Today, homage is paid to this extraordinary artist by revisiting his remarkable body of work and contemplating the legacy he has left behind.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. The Lunchbox (2013): This is one of the most loved films of Irrfan Khan. In the classic drama, Irrfan Khan plays the role of Saajan Fernandes. The movie follows the story of a lonely office worker whose life takes an unexpected turn, and love comes in the most unexpected way to him as he meets a woman through a lunchbox mix-up. His nuanced portrayal captures the character’s loneliness, longing, and eventual emotional awakening, earning widespread critical acclaim.

2. Maqbool (2003): Maqbool, the adaptation of Shakespeare’s Macbeth, directed by legendary filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, has Irrfan in the titular role. In the movie, Irrfan Khan plays the role of a loyal henchman of the underworld who has bigger ambitions

3. Life of Pi (2012): In Ang Lee's visually stunning adaptation of Yann Martel's novel, Irrfan Khan plays the adult Pi Patel who recounts his incredible journey of survival at sea to a writer. Through his narration, Khan infuses the character with wisdom, introspection, and a profound sense of spirituality, leaving a lasting impact on the audience.

4. Paan Singh Tomar (2012): Paan Singh Tomar is another brilliant performance by Irrfan Khan. Playing the real-life athlete, Irrfan wowed the audience with his powerful performance. This biographical drama led to Irrfan earning critical acclaim and a National Film Award for Best Actor.

5. The Namesake (2006): Based on Jhumpa Lahiri's novel, this Mira Nair film explores the complexities of identity and belonging through the journey of an Indian-American family. Irrfan Khan shines in the role of Ashoke Ganguli, a loving and introspective father whose quiet strength and wisdom anchor the narrative.

6. Piku (2015): Irrfan Khan as Rana Chaudhary is one of the best things one could watch. In the film, Irrfan was "pookie" before it was a thing. In the heartwarming comedy-drama, he played a pragmatic taxi company owner who finds himself entangled in the eccentricities of the titular character’s family dynamics. This slice-of-life drama remains one of Irrfan’s best performances to date.

These movies, among others in Irrfan Khan's illustrious filmography, exemplify his ability to inhabit diverse characters with authenticity, depth, and emotional resonance, solidifying his legacy as one of Indian cinema's finest actors.