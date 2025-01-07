Breaking News
Mumbai: Man injured in firing near P D'Mello Road, assailant flees away with valuables
Crackdown on illegal immigrants: Mumbai police catch a lucky break after arresting a coconut vendor
Baba Siddique murder: 4500-page charge sheet rules out SRA angle, says Salman Khan was main target
No screening for HMPV at Indian airports yet
Mumbai: Two minors detained for attacking schoolmates with knife after fight
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Irrfan Khan Death Anniversary 6 must watch movies that showcase his cinematic legacy

Irrfan Khan Death Anniversary: 6 must-watch movies that showcase his cinematic legacy

Updated on: 07 January,2025 12:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Irrfan Khan transcended the role of mere actor; he was a master who brought every character he portrayed to life, leaving an enduring mark on audiences worldwide.

Irrfan Khan Death Anniversary: 6 must-watch movies that showcase his cinematic legacy

Irrfan Khan

Listen to this article
Irrfan Khan Death Anniversary: 6 must-watch movies that showcase his cinematic legacy
x
00:00

While commemorating the anniversary of Irrfan Khan's passing, one cannot help but recall not only his immense talent but also the impact he made on the world of cinema. Irrfan Khan transcended the role of mere actor; he was a master who brought every character he portrayed to life, leaving an enduring mark on audiences worldwide. Today, homage is paid to this extraordinary artist by revisiting his remarkable body of work and contemplating the legacy he has left behind.


1. The Lunchbox (2013): This is one of the most loved films of Irrfan Khan. In the classic drama, Irrfan Khan plays the role of Saajan Fernandes. The movie follows the story of a lonely office worker whose life takes an unexpected turn, and love comes in the most unexpected way to him as he meets a woman through a lunchbox mix-up. His nuanced portrayal captures the character’s loneliness, longing, and eventual emotional awakening, earning widespread critical acclaim.



2. Maqbool (2003): Maqbool, the adaptation of Shakespeare’s Macbeth, directed by legendary filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, has Irrfan in the titular role. In the movie, Irrfan Khan plays the role of a loyal henchman of the underworld who has bigger ambitions

3. Life of Pi (2012): In Ang Lee's visually stunning adaptation of Yann Martel's novel, Irrfan Khan plays the adult Pi Patel who recounts his incredible journey of survival at sea to a writer. Through his narration, Khan infuses the character with wisdom, introspection, and a profound sense of spirituality, leaving a lasting impact on the audience.

4. Paan Singh Tomar (2012): Paan Singh Tomar is another brilliant performance by Irrfan Khan. Playing the real-life athlete, Irrfan wowed the audience with his powerful performance. This biographical drama led to Irrfan earning critical acclaim and a National Film Award for Best Actor.

5. The Namesake (2006): Based on Jhumpa Lahiri's novel, this Mira Nair film explores the complexities of identity and belonging through the journey of an Indian-American family. Irrfan Khan shines in the role of Ashoke Ganguli, a loving and introspective father whose quiet strength and wisdom anchor the narrative.

6. Piku (2015): Irrfan Khan as Rana Chaudhary is one of the best things one could watch. In the film, Irrfan was "pookie" before it was a thing. In the heartwarming comedy-drama, he played a pragmatic taxi company owner who finds himself entangled in the eccentricities of the titular character’s family dynamics. This slice-of-life drama remains one of Irrfan’s best performances to date.

These movies, among others in Irrfan Khan's illustrious filmography, exemplify his ability to inhabit diverse characters with authenticity, depth, and emotional resonance, solidifying his legacy as one of Indian cinema's finest actors.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

irrfan khan Entertainment News Entertainment Top Stories bollywood Bollywood Entertainment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK