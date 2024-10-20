Breaking News
Mumbai Customs seize over 1.4 kg marijuana at airport, one held
Cyber fraud racket operating from shop in Palghar busted, two held
Baba Siddique murder: Crime Branch intensifies probe, records more statements
Actress held for kidnapping toddler in revenge plot; Palghar cops rescue child
Maharashtra polls: Rajendra Shingne returns to Sharad Pawar-led NCP
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Is Aditya Roy Kapur commitment phobic Actor says THIS in his defence

Is Aditya Roy Kapur commitment-phobic? Actor says THIS in his defence

Updated on: 20 October,2024 09:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Aditya Roy Kapur appeared on Kareena Kapoor Khan's chat show What Women Want, where he talked about his current relationship situation. Here's what he said

Is Aditya Roy Kapur commitment-phobic? Actor says THIS in his defence

Aditya Roy Kapur

Listen to this article
Is Aditya Roy Kapur commitment-phobic? Actor says THIS in his defence
x
00:00

Kareena Kapoor made sure to get a response from Aditya Roy Kapur about his relationship status. Aditya appeared on her chat show What Women Want, where he talked about his current relationship situation.


Aditya Roy Kapur dishes on his relationship with Kareena Kapoor


Kareena Kapoor Khan pointed out that even though he might not want to discuss it, many women are curious to know the answer. Aditya then responded, “My status? Is chilling a status? I am a chiller!” 


But is Aditya Roy Kapur commitment-phobic? The actor disagreed. He said, "I can’t say I am commitment phobic because I have had long relationships when I was younger, through my 20s. Relationships that would last five or three years. So, no, I am not commitment-phobic. But you have to be compelled to get into something with someone and feel like wanting it. You shouldn’t get into it because you don’t like being on your own. If you are feeling lonely, that’s not a reason.”

Aditya Roy Kapur's work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditya will be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan in 'Metro In Dino'. Helmed by Anurag Basu, the anthology film also star Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma in lead roles.

'Metro...In Dino' marks Aditya and Basu's second collaboration. The duo first worked together in 'Ludo'.'Metro In Dino,' a film that apparently draws its title from the popular song 'In Dino' from 'Life in a... Metro', will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based in contemporary times.

Sharing more details about the film, Basu, in a press note shared by the film's team, had earlier said, "Metro In Dino is a tale of the people and for the people! It has been a while since I am working on this one and I am glad to be collaborating with a powerhouse like Bhushan Kumar yet again who has always been like a pillar to me!"

"The storyline is very fresh and relevant as I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring that essence of contemporary aura with them. As music plays a very important role in any film, I couldn't be happier to be collaborating with my dear friend Pritam who has literally added life to the characters and story with his work," he added.

Basu is known for his films like 'Barfi', 'Life In a Metro', 'Ludo', and 'Jagga Jasoos'. 

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

aditya roy kapur Kareena Kapoor bollywood bollywood news Bollywood Entertainment Bollywood Buzz

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK