Aditya Roy Kapur dishes on his relationship with Kareena Kapoor

Aditya Roy Kapur

Kareena Kapoor made sure to get a response from Aditya Roy Kapur about his relationship status. Aditya appeared on her chat show What Women Want, where he talked about his current relationship situation.

Kareena Kapoor Khan pointed out that even though he might not want to discuss it, many women are curious to know the answer. Aditya then responded, “My status? Is chilling a status? I am a chiller!”

But is Aditya Roy Kapur commitment-phobic? The actor disagreed. He said, "I can’t say I am commitment phobic because I have had long relationships when I was younger, through my 20s. Relationships that would last five or three years. So, no, I am not commitment-phobic. But you have to be compelled to get into something with someone and feel like wanting it. You shouldn’t get into it because you don’t like being on your own. If you are feeling lonely, that’s not a reason.”

Aditya Roy Kapur's work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditya will be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan in 'Metro In Dino'. Helmed by Anurag Basu, the anthology film also star Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma in lead roles.

'Metro...In Dino' marks Aditya and Basu's second collaboration. The duo first worked together in 'Ludo'.'Metro In Dino,' a film that apparently draws its title from the popular song 'In Dino' from 'Life in a... Metro', will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based in contemporary times.

Sharing more details about the film, Basu, in a press note shared by the film's team, had earlier said, "Metro In Dino is a tale of the people and for the people! It has been a while since I am working on this one and I am glad to be collaborating with a powerhouse like Bhushan Kumar yet again who has always been like a pillar to me!"

"The storyline is very fresh and relevant as I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring that essence of contemporary aura with them. As music plays a very important role in any film, I couldn't be happier to be collaborating with my dear friend Pritam who has literally added life to the characters and story with his work," he added.

Basu is known for his films like 'Barfi', 'Life In a Metro', 'Ludo', and 'Jagga Jasoos'.

(With inputs from ANI)