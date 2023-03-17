Breaking News
Is Angad Bedi gearing up for his Telugu debut? Here’s what we know!

Updated on: 17 March,2023 05:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team

Actor being considered for Nani and Mrunal Thakur’s next

Angad Bedi


With borders between Bollywood and the south film industry waning, we hear Angad Bedi has decided to take the plunge into new territory. He has hopped aboard Nani and Mrunal Thakur’s next, tentatively titled Nani 30, and helmed by Shouryuv. 


Nani and Mrunal ThakurNani and Mrunal Thakur



A source says, “Angad has hired a language and diction coach to get his pronunciation and other nuances on point before he joins the shoot next month. Angad is expected to shoot with the team in Coonoor, and then in Hyderabad, over a 45-day schedule. This film will give him the opportunity to explore regional cinema beyond Bollywood, and collaborate with storytellers who cater to different kinds of audiences.”  Meanwhile, Bedi will also feature in Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3. 

