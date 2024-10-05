Katrina Kaif was recently spotted at a Navratri event. While her outfit got plenty of compliments, fans couldn't help but notice something unusual—a black patch on her arm

Katrina Kaif (Pics/Yogen Shah)

Listen to this article Is Katrina Kaif wearing a glucose monitor? Mysterious arm patch in video fuels rumours x 00:00

Katrina Kaif caught everyone's attention at a Navratri event, looking amazing in a vibrant orange saree designed by Tarun Tahiliani. Famous for her great style, she glowed while enjoying the festive celebration. But while her outfit got plenty of compliments, fans couldn't help but notice something unusual—a black patch on her arm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Katrina Kaif's arm patch sparks major health concerns

The said patch stood out in photos and videos from the event, leaving many people curious about what it was for. The actor's arrival at Kalina airport, on her way to the event, quickly grabbed attention on social media. While some people were all about her gorgeous look, a lot of fans were worried.

Katrina Kaif's arm patch sparks health speculation, take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

When Katrina Kaif opened up about her insecurities

In a candid conversation with beauty mogul Huda Kattan on the show 'In Conversation with Kay Beauty & Huda Kattan', actress Katrina Kaif opened up about her struggles with self-image and how her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal, provides gentle support during her moments of insecurity.

Katrina Kaif recently released a video of herself in a conversation with beauty mogul Huda Kattan on her YouTube channel.Katrina, who has frequently expressed her commitment to promoting self-acceptance through her beauty brand Kay Beauty, revealed that she often finds herself critiquing her physical appearance, particularly when it comes to weight fluctuations.

"I'll be sitting and talking with my husband or getting ready for an event, and I'll be complaining about something about my physical appearance," she explained. Kaif emphasized the importance of kindness, stating, "I have to remind myself every single day to apply the same kindness to myself that my cosmetics brand stands for--'It's Kay to be You.'"

The 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' actress also shared how her husband Vicky Kaushal's response to her insecurities serves as a grounding reminder while navigating through the insecurities. "He'll sit there and go, 'Aren't you the one who keeps telling everyone it's Kay to be You and it's okay to be you however you are?'" she shared, reflecting on how his words help her regain perspective.

"It's that gentle reminder that says, 'Hey, one second. This is what this is about, and this is why I started this brand,'" she said.