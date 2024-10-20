The award was presented to her by Gauri Khan, wife of Shah Rukh Khan and a well-known interior designer. Viral videos from the event show Isha Ambani looking stunning in a black and white outfit

Isha Ambani grabbed attention when she attended an awards show in Mumbai on Saturday night. The daughter of businessman Mukesh Ambani, Isha received the 'Icon of the Year' award at the event. The award was presented to her by Gauri Khan, wife of Shah Rukh Khan and a well-known interior designer. Viral videos from the event show Isha looking stunning in a black and white outfit.

Isha Ambani stuns at an awards event with Ananya Panday

In one of the viral clips, Isha Ambani was seen arriving at the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards 2024. Isha who proved herself to be quite the fashionista at the recent wedding of her brother Anant Ambani, wore a long black skirt paired with a sleeveless white blouse. In another video, she is shown on stage receiving the award from Gauri Khan. Isha Ambani dedicated her award to her daughter, Aadiya, mentioning that she inspires her to strive for more each day. She also expressed appreciation for her mother, Nita Ambani, acknowledging her as the role model who paved the way for her success. Isha credited her achievements to her mother's guidance and support.

About Isha Ambani recently

Just recently, Isha stressed India's role in shaping a new global order while addressing 'India Day' at UN General Assembly week in New York.

High-level discussions focused on India's emerging leadership in the Global South were held as a key feature of 'India Day at UNGA week' in New York. Delivering the opening address at the high-level event, Isha Ambani focused on what she coined as the 'Pancha Tantra' or five key pathways for sustainable development. These included unleashing the power of women, unlocking the power of youth, partnerships as multipliers of innovation, the transformational power of technology, and crafting a bold vision for the future.

"This week, as leaders from around the world gather in New York to discuss equitable development, it is clear that our world is changing rapidly. India, in particular, is stepping into its rightful place, shaping the new global order. But this moment is more than just about change--it's about creating a better future together, especially for our youth. The challenges we face are many, but by working together, we can make real progress," said Isha Ambani.

(With inputs from ANI)