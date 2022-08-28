Isha Koppikar: Real-life characters play muse for web show makers

Set to play a politician in her next, Isha Koppikar says in the new wave of cinema, filmmakers are eager to make projects as authentic as possible
Isha Koppikar may have been in the industry for 20 years, but she says it is the kind of content coming out of production houses today that is exciting for working actors. Previously seen in the series, Fixerr, Koppikar is always in search of interesting projects that will release on credible platforms.
In her upcoming release, Abhay Nihalani’s political satire, Love You Loktantra, she plays a politician who aspires to become the chief minister. “I met Abhayji, and after the narration, I was game for it. [Representation of politics in movies] is similar to the way it is in reality. Filmmakers try to match what happens in politics, off screen. A lot of real-life characters are being depicted on screen, whether in films or web series.”
She, however, adds that while “things are more serious” in politics, her film is a situational comedy.
Nihalani’s directorial venture isn’t the only one on Koppikar’s slate. She also has the web series, Surranga, in her kitty, which revolves around a true incident based on a bank heist. “The show has been so named because when the incident had occurred, some locals had broken into the bank through a tunnel,” says Koppikar, who plays a bank employee in the thriller. She also has the Tamil film, Ayalaan, up for release.
Even though the actor has been juggling several projects, she has her attention trained on her political duties as president of the Bharatiya Janta Party’s women’s transport wing. “I attend the political office once a week, especially when I’m in Mumbai, to understand what I can [do] for women in this area. Being a wife, mother, and woman who is involved in the hospitality business as well, I pick projects that are [worth my while].”
