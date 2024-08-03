Breaking News
ATS busts illegal telephone exchange aiding terrorist activities, one held
Mumbai: 19-year-old mechanic held for stealing 3 sports bikes
US Election: Kamla Harris officially secures Democratic nomination for president
Wayanad survivors struggle, support system ramps up
New shelters for stray animals in Bandra, Khar and Santacruz
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Ishaan Khatter gets philosophical shares inspiring quote from Abdul Kalam

Ishaan Khatter gets philosophical, shares inspiring quote from Abdul Kalam

Updated on: 03 August,2024 12:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Ishaan Khatter starred in the 2018 romantic drama 'Dhadak', written and directed by Shashank Khaitan

Ishaan Khatter gets philosophical, shares inspiring quote from Abdul Kalam

Ishaan Khatter

Listen to this article
Ishaan Khatter gets philosophical, shares inspiring quote from Abdul Kalam
x
00:00

Actor Ishaan Khatter shared an inspirational quote from former President Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam on Friday, encouraging people to persevere in their lives. Taking to Instagram stories, Ishaan, who has 1.8 million followers, posted a picture of a roadside wall with Kalam's quote written in Hindi: "Aage badhna hai to behre ban jaao, Kuch logo ko chodhkar baaki sab manobal giraane waale hi hote hain -- Dr Abdul Kalam (If you want to move forward, become deaf; except for a few people, the rest are there to demoralize you).


The 28-year-old actor, son of actors Rajesh Khattar and Neelima Azeem, made his first screen appearance as a child in the 2005 film 'Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!' alongside his half-brother Shahid Kapoor. Ishaan made his debut as a leading actor in the 2017 Majid Majidi drama 'Beyond the Clouds'. The actor then starred in the 2018 romantic drama 'Dhadak', written and directed by Shashank Khaitan.



The movie, a remake of the Marathi film 'Sairat', marked the debut of actress Janhvi Kapoor and featured actors like Ashutosh Rana, Ankit Bisht, Shridhar Watsar, Kshitij Kumar, and Aishwarya Narkar in pivotal roles. Ishaan has further appeared in movies such as 'Khaali Peeli', 'Phone Bhoot', and most recently 'Pippa', a biographical war film based on the life of Captain Balram Singh Mehta of India's 45 Cavalry regiment.


He has also starred in the series 'A Suitable Boy' and has the upcoming mystery drama series 'The Perfect Couple' in the pipeline. The series stars Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning, and Eve Hewson.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ishaan khattar apj abdul kalam shahid kapoor janhvi kapoor bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK