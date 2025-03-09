Ishaan Khatter shares BTS from Pyaar Aata Hai with Tara Sutaria: 'Why should the lady freeze alone'

The soulful number has been crooned by Rito Riba and Shreya Ghoshal. Produced by Anshul Garg under Play DMF, the track has been shot in the breathtaking landscapes of Kashmir

Ishaan Khatter used social media to share what went behind shooting the romantic track "Pyaar Aata Hai" with Tara Sutaria. The 'Dhadak' actor dropped a video of him and Tara filming the track at -10 degrees.

Despite facing such cold, Ishaan can be seen having a lot of fun behind the camera.

Dropping the BTS clip on his official IG, he captioned the post, "Humari asli haalat while shooting in -10 degrees Celsius. With @tarasutaria in a chiffon saari era and myself in a sheer shirt because why should the lady freeze alone (happy women’s day btw ) BTS diaries #PyaarAataHai if you haven’t seen the full song go watch on YouTube!"

The soulful number has been crooned by Rito Riba and Shreya Ghoshal. Produced by Anshul Garg under Play DMF, the track has been shot in the breathtaking landscapes of Kashmir.

Sharing his excitement about "Pyaar Aata Hai", Ishaan stated, “The moment I heard the song, I knew it was something beautiful. Rito has such a unique and heartfelt voice, and, of course, Shreya Ma’am brings a whole other level of magic to it. It was a joy working with Tara and shooting in Kashmir—it truly elevates the emotions of the track.”

Tara added, “Music has always been such a big part of my life, and to be part of a song sung by Shreya Ma’am and Rito is incredibly special. The melody is enchanting, and I can’t wait for the audience to experience the magic we created on screen. It’s a dream to be the face of a voice so divine. She has always been my favorite artiste!”

Meanwhile, singer Rito Riba shared, “This song is really special to me. Working with Shreya Ma’am has been a dream come true, and having Ishaan and Tara bring the song to life on screen is incredible. Huge thanks to Anshul sir for making this happen!”

For the unversed, “Pyaar Aata Hai” marks Ishaan and Tara's first onscreen collaboration.

"Pyaar Aata Hai" reached the audience on March 7, 2025.

