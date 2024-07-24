Jibraan Khan, who rose to fame as Krish Raichand in ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…’ flexed his muscles and a ripped physique in his debut movie ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’

Jibraan Khan, Salman Khan Pic/Instagram

'Salman Khan single-handedly changed the fitness motto of our country': Jibraan Khan | Exclusive

Actor Jibraan Khan invited mid-day.com to his cafe Grounded near Shah Rukh Khan’s Mumbai residence Mannat for a quick brunch. He opened up on building a pet-friendly food space, curating a menu that sits with his fitness regime, and being inspired by Salman Khan.

Jibraan is the proud owner of Grounded, a cozy cafe that comes with a mesmerizing sea view in Mumbai’s Bandra. He calls it a blessing in disguise. “We started from scratch. For the first four months, we just paid rent. Grounded resonates with being humble. The motto of our cafe is to be as humble as you can. I am here for the long haul when it comes to being an entrepreneur, and looking for places to expand. I'm blessed to be right next to Mannat, next to Shah Rukh sir's house. Let's hope that someday he passes by and just stops for a cup of coffee,” he manifests.

Jibraan, son of veteran actor Arjun (Firoz Khan) of ‘Mahabharat’ fame, recalls growing up in a blend of cultures given that his father is a Muslim and his mother, a Parsi. He asserts that these two are the biggest foodies in the world. From biryani to dhansak, every day is a feast in the Khan household. “For me to maintain my physique is one of the hardest things,” he says.

The actor, who rose to fame as Krish Raichand in ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…’ flexed his muscles and a ripped physique in his debut movie ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’, as one of the lead actors. Jibraan maintains that he lives to eat and cannot wrap his head around those who are picky, stating that food is fuel. That being said, he disagrees that a good actor does not need a good body.

Jibraan elaborates, “I think people who take this very lightly and make it like, you don't need to have a body if you're a good actor. I totally disagree with that because it is an added advantage. It is a tool. It builds your confidence. It makes you feel better. I know this for a fact personally, because when I have my slump days when I feel like, ‘Oh, I'm looking horrible’, it does bother my confidence.”

He interjects when asked if it’s about building a six-pack, and explains that it’s just about being fit. “For example, if I know that my clothes are fitting well, I'm looking good, Half the battle is won. Today we have Salman Khan who has single-handedly changed the fitness motto of our country. Look at him now, he's close to 60! He looks so amazing. And that is only and only because he's so fit,” concludes Jibraan.