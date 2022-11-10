'Ishq Vishk Rebound' actor Rohit Saraf shares heartwarming post wishing co-star Pashmina Roshan on her birthday

Rohit Saraf took to Instagram earlier today
Rohit Saraf took to Instagram earlier today to wish his 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' co-star Pashmina Roshan on her birthday. The two along with Naila Grewal and Jibraan Khan make the main cast for their upcoming movie 'Ishq Vishk Rebound.'
The actor wrote “@pashminaroshan your ability to make me love you and hate you in equal measures all in a fraction of a second is what makes you so special. Thank you for bringing your crazy and for inspiring mine too. Thanks for the laughs and the love, for being the garlic breads to my fries. It's Pashmina Day and the world must celebrate. Happy Birthday, gorgeous! Can't wait for everybody to fall in love with you, just how all of us at IVR did!”
Ishq Vishk Rebound directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari and Produced by Ramesh Taurani starring Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grewal is set to release in 2023.
