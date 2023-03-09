It took 6 months planning to execute Shah Rukh Khan's scene with Salman Khan in 'Tiger 3'

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan is set to enter the Tiger franchise through an adrenaline pumping action sequence that will be shot for seven days in Mumbai end April. What's to note is that this sequence has been planned by Aditya Chopra and 'Tiger 3' director Maneesh Sharma for over six months so that it can become a talking point for the nation

Pic/ Still from 'Pathaan'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is set to enter the Tiger franchise through an adrenaline pumping action sequence that will be shot for seven days in Mumbai end April.

What's to note is that this sequence has been planned by Aditya Chopra and 'Tiger 3' director Maneesh Sharma for over six months so that it can become a talking point for the nation.

"When SRK & Salman's sequence was planned for 'Pathaan', the makers realised that such cross-overs of super-spies will need to go a notch higher every single time it happens because that's the biggest USP for audiences."

"So, the writer, Adi and Maneesh went into a huddle and took six months to write and visualise Pathaan's entry in Tiger's timeline! Every detail of this shoot has been planned keeping in mind that it needs to deliver full on paisa vasool entertainement that is also a spectacle for audiences," informs a senior trade source.

'Tiger 3' starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif as Zoya & Emraan Hashmi as Tiger's nemesis is set to release this Diwali.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman is also working on his latest release 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' starring Pooja Hegde, Shehnaz Kaur Gill, Daggubati Venkatesh and Ram Charan.

A peppy Punjabi dance number, the song 'Billi Billi' features Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Bhumika Chawla and south superstar, Daggubati Venkatesh along with other key characters of the movie shaking their legs on the energetic dance number.

The latest track of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', 'Billi Billi' has zesty and upbeat music which will surely make you tap your feet. The beats of Punjabi dhols and catchy lyrics make the song even more enjoyable.

The powerful voice of the 'Ishq Tera Tadpavde' hitmaker, Sukhbir, who has sung the song in Punjabi adds a desi tadka to the song. The vibrancy, the music and the whole set-up of the song make it a perfect wedding number.

Penned by popular Bollywood lyricist, Kumaar, the lyrics of the song 'Billi Billi' are in praise of the lead protagonist's (Salman Khan) beloved (Pooja Hegde), where her eyes are being compared to that of a cat's.

(With inputs from IANS)