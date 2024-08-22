Sobhita Dhulipala, who recently got engaged to Naga Chaitanya, has reportedly been approached to perform an item song in the upcoming movie Don 3. Read the full story

Sobhita Dhulipala

Listen to this article Item song for Sobhita Dhulipala in Ranveer Singh's 'Don 3'? x 00:00

The ‘Don’ franchise is widely loved across India, and with a new installment featuring a fresh cast on the way, excitement is building. Sobhita Dhulipala, who recently got engaged to Naga Chaitanya, has reportedly been approached to perform an item song in the upcoming movie Don 3, starring Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani.

ADVERTISEMENT

Item song for Sobhita Dhulipala in Ranveer Singh's 'Don 3'?

A source said to Zee News, “Sobhita who has left the audience impressed with her versatility is now planning to do something that she has not done before and it looks like Don 3 is the answer for her. Going by her oomph and persona she will play the perfect attraction in the film. We have learnt Farhan Akhtar has approached Sobhita to do an item song in the film as he is very much convinced she will ace it like no other actress.”

Kiara Advani joins Don 3?

Kiara Advani, celebrated for her versatility and captivating performances, ignites the Don universe with her debut in an action-packed role. Adding to the excitement, fans are buzzing with anticipation, eagerly awaiting the electrifying chemistry between Kiara and Ranveer, both renowned for their exceptional talent and on-screen charisma as they unite for the first time, promising an unforgettable cinematic spectacle.

Directed by the visionary filmmaker Farhan Akhtar,' Don 3' promises to deliver another adrenaline-fueled installment, setting the stage for a remarkable cinematic journey. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, known for their track record of crafting exceptional projects that delight audiences, eagerness runs high for what promises to be a masterpiece for the highly awaited installment of the iconic franchise.

Announcing the return of Don to the big screen the director-producer wrote in a statement, "In 1978, a character created by Salim-Javed and portrayed by Mr. Amitabh Bachchan with effortless elan, captured the imagination of theatergoers across the country. That enigmatic character was Don. In 2006, Don was reimagined and brought to life by Shah Rukh Khan in his own irresistibly charming way. From Don's sardonic wit to his cool but menacing fury, Shah Rukh embodied his persona. As writer & director, I had a great time creating not one but two, 'Don' films with Shah Rukh and both experiences remain very close to my heart." He further added, "The time has now come to take the legacy of Don forward and joining us in this new interpretation will be an actor whose talent and versatility I have long admired. We hope that you will show him the love you have so graciously and generously shown to Mr Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.