Breaking News
Maharashtra CM announces Rs 1 cr prize for Olympic hero Swapnil Kusale
Delhi coaching centre deaths: Accused SUV driver granted bail
Mumbai Coastal Road project won't complete before May 2025
NCP (SP) legislator Jitendra Awhad's car attacked in Mumbai
Mumbai Crime Branch nabs five people for changing IMEI numbers of stolen phones
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Its a wrap for Kartik Aaryans Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

It's a wrap for Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

Updated on: 02 August,2024 07:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

"Arey pagalo...Its a Wrap for #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 Haveli ka darwaza ek baar phir khulne ke liyetaiyaar ho chuka hai...See you This Diwali," he wrote

It's a wrap for Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

Picture Courtesy/Kartik Aaryan's Instagram account

Listen to this article
It's a wrap for Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'
x
00:00

The shooting for Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' has come to an end.


On Thursday evening, Kartik took to Instagram and announced the film's wrap. He shared a video from the sets in which he along with the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' team can be seen celebrating the completion of the film shooting by cutting a chocolate cake.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)


"Arey pagalo...Its a Wrap for #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 Haveli ka darwaza ek baar phir khulne ke liyetaiyaar ho chuka hai...See you This Diwali," he wrote.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', helmed by Anees Bazmee, promises to be a thrilling addition to the franchise, starring Triptii Dimri alongside Kartik.

Scheduled for a Diwali 2024 release, the film also marks Vidya Balan's return to the franchise. She essayed the iconic role of Manjulika in the 2007 blockbuster.

Welcoming Vidya Balan on board, Kartik expressed his excitement on Instagram, stating, "And it's happening. OG Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa. Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya. This Diwali is going to be crackling! #BhoolBhulaiyaa3."

Directed by Priyadarshan in its first iteration and later by Anees Bazmee for the sequels, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' has been a favourite among audiences for its blend of psychological horror and comedy.

Aside from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', Kartik Aaryan's upcoming projects include 'Captain India'. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kartik aaryan Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK