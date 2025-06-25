Breaking News
Ananya Panday's vacation spree in-between shoots has a separate fanbase

Updated on: 25 June,2025 11:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Ananya Panday’s photo dumps are to die for. From her Croatia getaway to the Miami stopover, her posts have us wrapped around her finger. In her latest Miami post, she’s seen posing with animals like snakes and crocodiles, cheekily captioned 'Annie vs the Wild'

Picture Courtesy/Ananya Panday's Instagram account

Listen to this article
After completing a busy Croatia schedule for her upcoming romantic entertainer "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri" with Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday has taken some time off from work to reconnect with the wild. 

She used social media to give us a glimpse of her time in nature during her Florida getaway.


First, we see a sunkissed picture of her sitting inside the car, followed by a still of Ananya by the lake. From checking out the marine wildlife in the big aquarium to greeting a snake outside her car window, to catching a glimpse of a crocodile in the lake, Ananya's post had it all.


The 'Kesari: Chapter 2' actress also dropped a couple of videos of the lush-green roads travelled by her during her vacation.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 🌙 (@ananyapanday)

"Annie vs. the wild", Ananya captioned the post.

In the meantime, Ananya and her co-star Kartik celebrated her "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri" schedule wrap by grooving on the "Dheeme Dheeme" song from their previous collaboration, "Pati Patni Aur Woh".

Dropping a video of the same on his Instagram, Kartik wrote, "Apni Ananya ka schedule wrap ho aur hum Dheeme Dheeme par dance na karein, aisa kaise ho sakta hai @ananyapanday#TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri #Croatia 🇭🇷."

"Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri" is Ananya and Kartik's second on-screen pairing after "Pati Patni Aur Woh", which was released in 2019.

Backed by Karan Johar, along with Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora, "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri" is expected to get a theatrical release on February 13, 2026.

Introducing Ananya as the leading lady of the film, Karan Johar shared a picture on his IG of her and Kartik locking lips behind an Indian passport.

“Signed, sealed &amp;amp; delivering hamaari Ray ki Rumi! @kartikaaryan @ananyapanday #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri - in cinemas next Valentine’s : 13th Feb, 2026”, KJo wrote in the caption.

