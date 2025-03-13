Playing a brute gangster in Jaat, actor Randeep Hooda gains eight kilos to attain a bulky look; trains with a dialect coach. The film stars Sunny Deol in the lead

Give Randeep Hooda a powerful role, and he will mould himself physically to become the character. From achieving the emaciated look for Sarbjit (2016) to losing over 30 kilos for his last offering Swatantrya Veer Savarkar (2024), the actor is no stranger to physical transformation. He has gone down the road again for Jaat, where he plays a ruthless gangster Ranatunga pitted against leading man Sunny Deol.

The actor’s look was recently unveiled in a teaser. For the Gopichand Malineni-directed actioner, Hooda had to bulk up, gaining eight kilos and adding muscle mass. Sources tell us that the actor trained for 11 months before he reported to the shoot last September. A source reveals, “Randeep’s daily regimen consisted of intense weight-lifting, functional fitness drills, and combat-style workouts designed to enhance agility and power. Along with his trainer Durgesh Gudilu, he focused on compound movements like deadlifts, squats, and bench presses, ensuring his frame carried the imposing presence required for the character. Alongside strength training, he incorporated boxing and MMA-inspired drills, to lend aggression to his movements that would reflect in the action sequences.”

With Malineni designing Jaat as a full-blown actioner, he envisioned Hooda’s Ranatunga as a rugged and brute gangster, who could hold his own against Deol. With that brief, the actor-director duo, along with the styling team, arrived at his avatar—a bulky physique, grimy appearance, unkempt hair, and aggressive body language. The source breaks it down further, saying, “From day one, Randeep was committed to making Ranatunga an intimidating villain. The unkempt hair complements his hardened visage. He also worked extensively on his body language. His gait and posture were meticulously crafted to make his character appear terrifying. For 12 weeks, the actor also worked with a dialect coach.” The upcoming movie also stars Regina Cassandra and Saiyami Kher.