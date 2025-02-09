Eight action heroines join Sunny Deol’s Jaat; Saiyami Kher, Regena Cassandra and others to perform stunts and stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the leading man

Sunny Deol in Jaat. Pics/Shadab Khan, X, Instagram

We are used to seeing Sunny Deol as a one-man army in most of his actioners, from Ghayal (1990) to Gadar 2: The Katha Continues (2023). But it looks like his upcoming film, Jaat, will be an exception. While Gopichand Malineni’s directorial venture sees the actor as a common man rising against the system, it has been learnt that as many as eight female actors will join him in his fight against the baddies. Veteran actor Zarina Wahab has an emotionally powerful role, while Saiyami Kher, Regena Cassandra, Bandhavi Sridhar, Moumita Pal, Vishika Kota, Praneeta Patnaik, Doulath Sulthana and Ayesha Khan will be seen in action avatars, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the leading man.

Saiyami Kher, Regena Cassandra and Ayesha Khan

From what we’ve heard, it was Malineni’s idea to depict them as action heroines alongside Deol. A source says, “When Gopichand decided to make Jaat as an action extravaganza, he was certain that the women would be depicted as brave fighters and an equal to the hero. Regena and Saiyami have several high-octane fight sequences in the movie. Telugu film actors Bandhavi and Doulath, who were seen in Masooda [2022] and Madham [2020] respectively, play upright cops in the multilingual movie. Moumita, Vishika, Praneeta and Ayesha, who were recently seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 [2024], Ashtadigbandhanam [2023], Sita Ramam [2022] and Gangs of Godavari [2024] respectively, complete the cop brigade. These actors will be seen in fierce avatars, performing hand-to-hand-combat, using guns, and taking on baddies in the action sequences.”

The unit began shooting Jaat in Hyderabad in June 2024. While Deol is currently filming Border 2, having finished most of his Jaat portions, the director is currently shooting with the leading ladies. “Sets have been put up in Ramoji Film City, while the outdoor scenes are being canned in Aziz Nagar and Krishna Nagar in Hyderabad. Currently, Praneeta is filming her portions. Sunny is expected to join the unit next month for a patch shoot,” adds the source. The April 10 offering—that will be released in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil—also stars Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar Singh.