Jackie Shroff and Aftab Shivdasani join the cast of 'Welcome to the Jungle'

Updated on: 20 April,2024 08:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Jackie Shroff and Aftab Shivdasani have joined the already fantastic and elaborate cast of Ahmed Khan-directed Welcome To The Jungle

Jackie Shroff and Aftab Shivdasani

The much-anticipated third installation of the fun-filled 'Welcome' franchise- 'Welcome to the Jungle'- is all set to tickle your funny bones and give you an unforgettable joy ride and lots of laughter. The movie now brings legendary Jackie Shroff and Aftab Shivdasani popularly known for their comic timings on board to add a punch to the entertainment as revealed by a source close to the movie.


Jackie Shroff and Aftab Shivdasani will be seen playing pivotal roles in the movie that has been grabbing all eyeballs for the right reasons since the day of its announcement.


The film already features a fantastic ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain,Yashpal Sharma and Sayaji Shinde joined by Jackie Shroff and Aftab Shivdasani now.


The movie is committed to entertaining a diverse range of audiences, from children to grandparents remaining true to its comic legacy. 'Welcome to the Jungle' guarantees an experience filled with some really cool comedy punches, one liners and create the magic of the Welcome Universe.

The film was announced by Akshay Kumar last year on his birthday. Akshay will be returning to the franchise after playing one of the leads in the first part. 

Sharing the video, Akshay wrote, "Khud ko aur aap sab ko ek birthday gift diya hai aaj. If you like it and say thanks, I’d say Welcome(3)" Welcome To The Jungle is presented by Jio Studios and Base Industries Group. The film is currently in pre-production.

The video introduced the cast of the film which includes as many as 24 actors. Meet Brothers orchestrated the music. Apart from Akshay, the film stars Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma. Adding to the charm are the talented actresses Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani and the young and dynamic Vrihi Kodvara.

Base Industries Group presents ‘Welcome To The Jungle,’ produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwallah and directed by Ahmed Khan, slated for a grand theatrical release in the Christmas week, on 20th December 2024.

