Jackie Shroffs humility left a mark on Akshay Oberoi in Two Zero One Four

Updated on: 24 October,2024 09:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

If you ask Akshay Oberoi the biggest highlight of working on Two Zero One Four, the actor will name Jackie Shroff. His first collaboration with the veteran actor has been nothing short of “transformative”

Akshay Oberoi; (right) Jackie Shroff. Pic/Atul Kamble

If you ask Akshay Oberoi the biggest highlight of working on Two Zero One Four, the actor will name Jackie Shroff. His first collaboration with the veteran actor has been nothing short of “transformative”, and his biggest takeaway from the experience is to imbibe Shroff’s humility and warmth. 


The actor recounts that when they were shooting for director Shravan Tiwari’s action thriller in Delhi in September, fans had flocked to the venue to see Shroff in action. Despite the day’s hectic shoot, the senior actor took time to meet them, recalls Oberoi. “Watching Jackie sir interact with his fans was inspiring. His humility and grounded nature struck me. It was during this moment that I realised the true value of staying connected with people, no matter where life takes you,” he says.


Oberoi recalls that after meeting the admirers, Shroff told him that actors owe their success to their fans. “Jackie sir told me, ‘If an actor gives himself credit for his success, then he is nothing less than stupid.’ It was a lesson that goes beyond acting—it’s about life. From a man like him, you learn the value of craft, hard work, and humility.”


