Jackie Shroff turns Bhidu Shakespeare shares life lessons
Jackie Shroff turns Bhidu Shakespeare, shares life lessons

Updated on: 04 April,2024 02:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Actor Jackie Shroff has turned Bhidu Shakespeare on X and is shelling out some interesting life lesson

Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff tagged himself as "Bhidu Shakespeare" and shared some words of wisdom, which he calls "tippani" for summer vacations.


"Bhidu" is a term used colloquially in Mumbai to address a friend or a person.


Jackie took to X (formerly called Twitter) and wrote: “Summer vacation aa raha hai bhai log. Uske bare mein kuch TIPPANI dena chahunga. Ek Chhat pe Chidiya ke liye paani aur apne bachon ke liye kuch...... batata hoon #BhiduShakespeare (Summer vacations are coming brothers. So, there are some things I would like to share. On the rooftop keep some water for the birds and something for your kids… I will tell you #BhiduShakespeare).”


The actor shared a post with a picture of himself, accompanied by the message: “Abey cricket match ki innings chhod… apne life ki innings ko sambhal (Forget about the innings in the cricket match, manage your life innings - Bhidu Shakespeare).”

He also shared another post with yet another life lesson. 

Meanwhile, recently in an interview J,ackie Shroff spoke about his relationship with money. During their interview, Jackie and his daughter Krishna were asked among them were more likely to spend money on things they liked. The senior actor admitted he used to be like that but no more. He said that if he hadn't invested so much in luxury cars he would have owned half of Andheri (an area in Mumbai). Jackie urged his fans to invest in property. He then asked his daughter about her financial management skills. To which, Krishna said that she is quite good at it. Jackie jokingly said, "Yeh kanjoos hai" (she is stingy)."

When Krishna was asked what life lesson she got from her father, she said, "He always says silence is golden and to listen more than you speak. You can be in a room full of people, but you don’t need to be the loudest person in the room. Be a silent observer, the more you observe the more knowledge you can obtain. That’s something I’ve taken from him."

On the film front, Jackie will be seen in 'Baby John' starring Varun Dhawan.

(with inputs from IANS)

