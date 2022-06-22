Jackky Bhagnani wishes everyone a Happy World Music Day

On the occasion of World Music Day, Jackky took to his social media and shared a picture with the statue of 'Jjust Music'

June 21 saw the globe celebrating World Music Day and Bollywood stars wishing everyone the same. Jackky Bhagnani too took to his social media and shared a picture with the statue of 'Jjust Music' while he adds the 'Prada' song in the background which is the first song produced by him under his music label. He further added a note saying - "It all started with this song and we at @jjustmusicofficial wish you happy #worldmusicday and we hope we can continue to make you groove along with us across genres"

Jjust Music, which is popular for creating trendy music like ‘Pehli Mulaqat’ ‘Allah Ve’ and ‘Sohna’. Moreover, Jjust Music has joined hands with Warner Music India.

Rakul Preet Singh recently announced her relationship with Jackky and speaking about the same to mid-day.com, revealed, "I don’t understand why there is so much conversation about anyone’s personal life. I think it’s a natural human progression, we have parents, friends, siblings and a partner in life. That’s the only normal thing for every human being on this planet. So why does one have to hide it? We are of the opinion that respect has to be given in a relationship."

Jackky Bhagnani has talked about what it is that could be ailing Bollywood cinema currently.

Jackky says: "We need to make good commercial films that resonate with the whole of India. I take the success of the last few films as a great sign of revival of cinema as a mass entertainment medium."

"All kinds of audiences enjoying one particular film is actually great. Common audience is telling us something and we must listen. It's not about north or south, it's about coming up with good quality entertainers."

With his penchant for mass entertainers, the young producer hopes to bring a renewed and fresh perspective to his content that will emotionally resonate with the mass audience.