Jacqueline Fernandez moves Delhi court, seeks immediate restraint on conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar from issuing any letters

Bollywood Actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Wednesday moved Delhi's Patiala House Court and sought direction from the Economic Offence Wing of Delhi Police and Superintendent of Mandoli Jail, where conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar is in judicial custody, to immediately restrain him from issuing any further letters, messages, or statements addressed to her directly or indirectly.

Jacqueline in her plea alleged that Chandrashekhar persistently engages in the unsolicited dissemination of troubling letters to numerous electronic and print media platforms. These letters, once published by the media outlets, create an alarming and distressing environment for her, the actor said.

The actress Jacqueline is a protected witness in the FIR being investigated by the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police in connection with the Rs 200 crore money-laundering and extortion case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

EOW in its reply supports Jacqueline Fernandez's application and stated that "It has been observed that the accused Sukash Chandershekhar has also been in the habit of sending letters, concerning the present applicant, to media platforms, through various means, which is not only harassing/ threatening the present applicant directly but also affecting her social/ professional assignments."

“Thus, such an aggravating nature of the threat/harassment to the victim/applicant is a matter of grave concern for the investigating agency that an important witness of the case is being coerced/harassed/ threatened by the accused, as it will have serious implications on the conduct of the trial of the case, concerning the present applicant/witness,” stated EOW.

Jacqueline Fernandez has been making headlines for her linkup with the conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Currently, Chandrasekar is in a Delhi jail. However, he had recently sent a long letter to Jacqueline Fernandez.

In lengthy letter to Jacqueline Fernandez Sukesh said that he will be going to propose to the actress again, hinting that he has done it before.

A chunk of his letter reads, "Baby honestly, I have realized my happiness is only in being with you and loving you, just can’t wait to go down on my knees once again, ask you for forgiveness for all the troubles you went through, and then hold you tight and look into your eyes and once again propose you for life, in a better form than the one I did before last time."

