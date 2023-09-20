Jacqueline Fernandez, Selena Gomez's stunning Tuscany getaway photos break the Internet - fans in awe

Jacqueline Fernandez found herself sharing the frame with none other than the Hollywood sensation, Selena Gomez, in the picturesque landscapes of Tuscany

Bollywood's very own Jacqueline Fernandez found herself sharing the frame with none other than the Hollywood sensation, Selena Gomez, in the picturesque landscapes of Tuscany. This unexpected meeting of two entertainment powerhouses sent shockwaves across the internet, leaving fans ecstatic and full of admiration for the duo.

Caroline Franklin, a close friend of Selena Gomez, took to Instagram to reminisce about her Tuscany adventures, captioning the series of photos as "Tuscany mems." Little did anyone expect that nestled among these snapshots of Italian beauty would be a picture featuring the effervescent Jacqueline Fernandez alongside Selena Gomez.

The photograph instantly became a viral sensation, captivating the hearts of fans worldwide. The sheer joy and camaraderie radiated by Jacqueline and Selena in the image were simply contagious. Their beaming smiles spoke volumes about the memorable time they shared in Tuscany, and fans couldn't help but join in the celebration of this unexpected meeting.

Social media platforms erupted with excitement as fans poured their love and adoration for this unique pairing. Comments flooded in, with fans expressing their joy and appreciation. The comment section of the viral picture resembled a sea of red heart emoticons and heart-eye emoticons, a testament to the affection and admiration that fans held for Jacqueline Fernandez. It's clear that this meeting between Bollywood's beloved Jacqueline and Hollywood's sweetheart Selena was a moment to cherish for fans around the world.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in the film 'Cirkus' alongside Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde. The film directed by Rohit Shetty crashed at the box office. Before that, the actress was seen in 'Ram Setu' and 'Bachchan Pandey' last year.

Meanwhile, it is being reported that Jacqueliene Fernandez along with Disha Patani has been signed for 'Welcome 3' directed by Ahmed Khan. The third film in the comic franchise will see the return of Akshay Kumar who was part of the first film. Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi will be seeing replacing the comical duo essayed by Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor in the film. The actress will also be seen in 'Fateh' opposite Sonu Sood.