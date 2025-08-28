Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Jacqueline Fernandez welcomes Ganpati Bappa home for the first time

Jacqueline Fernandez welcomes Ganpati Bappa home for the first time

Updated on: 28 August,2025 01:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

As soon as Jacqueline shared the carousel post on her social media, fans took to the comment section to shower her with love and warmth

Jacqueline Fernandez welcomes Ganpati Bappa home for the first time

Picture Courtesy/Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Jacqueline Fernandez welcomes Ganpati Bappa home for the first time
x
00:00

The spirit of devotion and festivity seems to have touched Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez who has welcomed Ganpati Bappa to her house on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, for the first time ever. Jacqueline Fernandez known for her warmth and for being spiritual, was seen embracing the beautiful festival with a lot of warmth and love. 

Jacqueline took to her social media account in sharing beautiful glimpses of Ganpati Bappa at her home and captioned it as, “Welcoming Bappa home for the very first time. May this new beginning be filled with blessings, love, and light. Ganpati Bappa Morya!”.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelienefernandez)


Jacqueline's home in the post and video shared can be seen decor with beautiful flowers, diyas, lights and eco-friendly decor. Jacqueline looked radiant in a lavender coloured Indian Salwar Kameez, as she was scene offering prayers to the divine.

Jacqueline, in her caption expressed that this Ganesh Chaturthi was not just about tradition for her, but it was more about gratitude and possibility that she needed in our life. She also expressed how deeply moved she had been feeling after bringing Ganpati Bappa home for the first time and also described the experience as the one that has filled her life with peace and love.

As soon as Jacqueline shared the carousel post on her social media, fans took to the comment section to shower her with love and warmth.

Jacqueline Fernandez, is known as Bollywood’s one of the most good looking actresses. The actress is made her debut with the movie “Aladdin” opposite actor Ritesh Deshmukh and the movie also starred superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

She further went onto star in movies like “Kick”, “Housefull 2”, “Race 2”, “Judwaa 2” Bhoot Police” and many more. Jacqueline is also known for her dancing abilities and has also been a part of many international projects and music videos. Apart from acting, Jacqueline is admired for her social work and has a strong social media presence.

