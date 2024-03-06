Janhvi Kapoor birthday 2024: The 'Mili' actress' boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya dropped a romantic birthday post as she turned 27

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya

Listen to this article Janhvi Kapoor's boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya drops romantic birthday post, check out x 00:00

On Janhvi Kapoor's birthday today, her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya dropped an adorable birthday wish on social media. As the actress turned a year older today, her fans, well-wishers and family members dropped birthday wishes on social media. However, it was her boyfriend's post that had our attention. Of late, Janhvi and Shikhar have not been shy of making public appearances together even though the actress has not openly spoken about her relationship.

On Wednesday, Shikhar Pahariya took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of him and Janhvi standing close to each other and looking at the Eiffel Tower in Paris, a historical monument that is considered a symbol of love. The picture has been clicked from the back. Sharing the picture, Shikhar wrote, "Happy Birthday" along with a red heart. He shared another picture of Janhvi posing with two pet dogs. "Love from all your babies," he captioned the post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shikhar and Janhvi recently attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities together in Jamnagar. They were seen holding hands and walking at the function.

Janhvi Kapoor spills beans on Shikhar Pahariya and her relationship on KWK:

During her latest appearance on Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee With Karan 8', Janhvi graced the couch along with her sister Khushi Kapoor. When Karan asked her about rumours of dating Shikhar, she smiled. Karan futher asked about dating Shikhar earlier, moving on and returning to him. To this, Janhvi sarcastically said, "Have you heard that song, 'Nadaan Parindey Ghar Aaja'? Shikhar used to sing that to me a lot." The actress further praised him and mentioned that he had been there for her family from the start. She also said that he has always been very selfless.

During the rat race round, Karan asked Janhvi to name three people on her speed dial. To this, Janhvi said, "Papa, Khushu, and Shikhu" and immediately realized she had revealed too much.

On the work front:

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor has the big-budget pan-Indian film 'Devara' in the pipeline. The film that will feature her with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan will be released in October. She also has 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' with Rajkummar Rao in the pipeline. She has also signed films with south stars Ram Charan and Suriya. She also has Ulajh with Roshan Mathew and Gulshan Devaiah in the pipeline. The actress' father Boney Kapoor has confirmed that she will be seen in a film with south stars Vijay and Suriya as well in the near future.